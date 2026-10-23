Psychplus Expands World's Largest Technology-Enabled Mental Health Platform With Major California Acquisition

Acquisition adds 100+ psychiatrists to PsychPlus's growing network, expanding clinical capacity and strengthening hospital partnerships across California.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PsychPlus, the world's largest technology-enabled mental health company, today announced the acquisition of Precision Psychiatric Services, Inc., an established California-based psychiatric organization with an extensive network of psychiatrists and hospital partnerships. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in PsychPlus's national expansion, adding more than 100 psychiatrists to its clinical network and substantially strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive behavioral healthcare across California and beyond.The acquisition brings together Precision's established clinical network, physician expertise, and hospital-based psychiatric services with PsychPlus's proprietary technology, national clinical infrastructure, and global digital mental health capabilities. Together, the organizations will expand access to high-quality psychiatric care while helping hospitals and health systems address growing workforce shortages, improve clinical coverage, and develop more sustainable behavioral health programs."This acquisition represents another major step in our mission to fundamentally transform how mental healthcare is delivered," said Dr. Faisal Tai, Founder and CEO of PsychPlus. "Precision has built an exceptional psychiatric organization with deep clinical expertise and strong hospital relationships throughout California. By combining that foundation with our technology-enabled platform and national infrastructure, we're strengthening our ability to support health systems, expand access to specialty psychiatric care, and deliver better outcomes for patients at scale."Expanding Psychiatric Expertise and Hospital PartnershipsFounded in 2018, Precision Psychiatric Services has established a significant presence in California through its physician-led psychiatric network and partnerships with healthcare facilities. The organization provides comprehensive psychiatric services across emergency departments, inpatient behavioral health facilities, medical and surgical units, outpatient clinics, and addiction treatment settings.Precision's hybrid care delivery model combines in-person psychiatric services with telepsychiatry, providing hospitals and healthcare organizations greater flexibility in meeting patient needs.With the addition of Precision, PsychPlus further strengthens its ability to support hospitals and health systems facing persistent psychiatric workforce shortages. The combined clinical network creates opportunities to expand psychiatric coverage, improve patient throughput, strengthen continuity of care, and reduce the operational and financial burden of delivering behavioral health services."Becoming part of PsychPlus represents an exciting opportunity to build upon the clinical foundation and trusted partnerships we've established throughout California," said Dr. Abdolreza Saadabadi, Psychiatrist. "Our shared commitment to high-quality psychiatric care, combined with PsychPlus's technology and national resources, will allow us to better support our physicians, strengthen our hospital relationships, and extend access to patients and communities that need these services most."Advancing a Global, Integrated Mental Health PlatformThe acquisition builds upon PsychPlus's recent acquisition of Koa Health, a multinational digital mental health innovator recognized for its evidence-backed digital therapeutics and clinically validated mental health solutions.Together, these strategic investments advance PsychPlus's vision of a multinational, multichannel, integrated mental health platform spanning the full continuum of care.By combining Koa Health's digital mental health capabilities, PsychPlus's technology-enabled clinical infrastructure, and Precision's established psychiatric network, the organization is building a more connected behavioral health ecosystem spanning prevention, early intervention, outpatient psychiatry and therapy, and hospital-based psychiatric care.The combined PsychPlus and Koa Health organization previously announced a global reach of more than 6 million people across the United States and international markets. The addition of Precision further strengthens the clinical expertise and delivery infrastructure supporting that platform.“What is particularly exciting about this partnership is the opportunity to improve how we deliver psychiatric care,” said Dr. Michael Serna, Vice President of Inpatient Clinical Services at PsychPlus.“We share a commitment to clinical excellence, physician collaboration, and better patient outcomes. By combining our strengths and building on our existing relationships, we can better support our providers, enhance clinical coordination, and expand access to high-quality psychiatric services.”Building the Future of Behavioral HealthcarePsychPlus currently partners with more than 200 hospital systems nationwide, supporting organizations in expanding psychiatric capacity, improving access to specialty care, and strengthening clinical and financial performance.The acquisition of Precision Psychiatric Services further accelerates the company's growth strategy, bringing together established clinical organizations, innovative technology, and scalable care delivery models to address some of the most pressing challenges facing behavioral healthcare today.As PsychPlus continues to expand its national and international presence, the company remains focused on delivering a more connected, accessible, and clinically integrated mental healthcare experience for patients, providers, and health system partners.About PsychPlusPsychPlus is the world's largest technology-enabled mental health company, delivering integrated, evidence-backed digital, virtual, and in-person behavioral healthcare to more than 6 million people globally. Through its rapidly expanding clinical network, proprietary technology platform, digital mental health solutions, and partnerships with more than 200 hospital systems, PsychPlus provides comprehensive care across the full continuum of mental health needs.With operations throughout the United States and an international presence, PsychPlus combines clinical excellence, innovative technology, and scalable infrastructure to transform how mental healthcare is accessed and delivered.Learn more at .About Precision Psychiatric ServicesFounded in 2018, Precision Psychiatric Services, Inc. is a California-based, physician-led psychiatric services organization providing comprehensive mental healthcare through hospital partnerships and outpatient settings. Its clinical services include emergency psychiatric consultations, inpatient psychiatric coverage, consultation-liaison psychiatry, outpatient treatment, addiction services, and telepsychiatry. Through its network of psychiatric professionals and hybrid care delivery model, Precision supports healthcare organizations in expanding access to timely, high-quality behavioral healthcare.

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PsychPlus Expands World's Largest Technology-Enabled Mental Health Platform with Major California Acquisition News Provided By PsychPlus October 23, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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