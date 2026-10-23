NYSACC And MSWAB To Host First Of Its Kind NY State Conference Linking Conservation And Zero Waste Goals

Speaker lineup for the 2026 NYSACC Conference on the Environment, October 30 at Cornell Tech. Register at nysacc

Oct. 30 event at Cornell Tech features NYC Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson and Closed Loop Partners' Ron Gonen

- Matthew CivelloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FIRST OF ITS KIND CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS CONNECTION BETWEEN CONSERVATION AND ZERO WASTE GOALS IN NEW YORK STATE, HOSTED BY NYSACC AND MSWABKey Speakers Include NYC Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson, Circular Services Head of Recycling Tom Outerbridge, Co-Founder and CEO of Closed Loop Partners Ron Gonen and other Circular Economy Leaders, at the 2026 NYSACC Conference at Cornell TechThe New York State Association of Conservation Commissions (NYSACC), in collaboration with the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board (MSWAB), will host a two-day 2026 NYSACC Conference on the Environment. Panels are on Friday, October 30, at Cornell Tech on Roosevelt Island in New York City. And on Thursday, Oct 29 attendees can access a day of exciting, optional field trips to high-profile NYC conservation and sustainability projects.“Conservation through Zero Waste in NYC + NYS: Leveraging AI, Technology and Infrastructure to Make Zero Waste Possible,” will bring together municipal leaders, public agencies, innovative environmental professionals, researchers, technology companies, operators, academia, investors and nonprofit organizations to focus on a central question:How do we turn zero-waste goals into conservation outcomes, using real-world infrastructure, technology and implementation?The conference will feature discussions on municipal recycling infrastructure, AI and robotics, materials management, organics and composting, textile recycling, environmental monitoring, circular-economy technologies and the financing and partnerships needed to deploy solutions at scale.Confirmed speakers and participants include:●Gregory Anderson, Commissioner, New York City Department of Sanitation●Ron Gonen, Founder & CEO, Closed Loop Partners●Tom Outerbridge, President, East MRF Operations, Circular Services●Kathryn Walker, Executive Director, Center for Sustainable Materials Management at SUNY ESF●Leaders and experts from NYS DEC●Stony Brook University●AMP●WeRadiate●RecycleGO●Helpsy●Additional public-sector, industry and technology leaders to be announcedNew York Association of Conservation Commissions Chair Simon Skolnik observed about this year's NYSACC Conference on the Environment“This is the first time we have had this conference in New York City, and this is a very exciting moment for our organization."“New York City and New York State have established ambitious environmental goals, but the real challenge is turning those goals into measurable results,” said Matthew Civello, Chair of the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board.“That requires more than policy commitments. It requires the infrastructure, technology, investment, and expertise to make those commitments a reality.”“We want to bring together the people making policy with those operating infrastructure, developing technology, financing solutions, and putting programs into practice,” added Stan Chen, Co-Secretary of the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board.“The value of this conference is creating opportunities for those groups to collaborate and move practical solutions forward.”The conference agenda includes sessions on AI-enabled sorting and robotics, municipal recycling infrastructure and emerging technologies, materials management and conservation, textile-to-textile recycling, organics and composting systems, environmental monitoring and data, waste auditing and resource recovery, plus hand-on technology demonstrations and innovation showcases at an Innovation Pavilion.About NYSACCThe New York State Association of Conservation Commissions supports local conservation commissions, conservation advisory councils, environmental management councils and other organizations working on environmental issues throughout New York State.About the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory BoardThe Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board (MSWAB) is a volunteer advisory organization focused on waste reduction, recycling, materials management and practical approaches to advancing New York City's environmental goals.Media ContactConference inquiries...

Stan Chen

Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board

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+1 914-306-0394

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NYSACC and MSWAB to Host First of its Kind NY State Conference Linking Conservation and Zero Waste Goals News Provided By Sinansys October 23, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Waste Management



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