West Liberty University's Art Therapy Program Named Most Affordable By Forbes Advisor

West Liberty University's Master of Arts in Art Therapy and Counseling program was named the most affordable in the US in Forbes Advisor's annual review.

- Dr. Susan Ridley, Associate Professor and Chair of the DepartmentWEST LIBERTY, WV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Liberty University's Master of Arts in Art Therapy and Counseling program was named the most affordable in the United States in Forbes Advisor 's annual review of online art therapy graduate programs.According to Forbes Advisor, West Liberty University (WLU) offers the most affordable Art Therapy program on the Forbes 2026 list. The M.A. in Art Therapy and Counseling degree costs an estimated $31,620 for both in-state and out-of-state students, since WLU does not charge out-of-state tuition for online learners."At West Liberty University, we strive to make our programs affordable and accessible to students seeking a career pathway that not only benefits themselves and their families, but also their communities," said Dr. Susan Ridley, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department for Art Therapy and Counseling. "This dual credentialed program combines academic rigor and real-world experiences to prepare students to work with diverse populations in a variety of settings in the high-demand field of mental health and behavioral health.”The M.A. in art therapy program is designed for working professionals and is available 100% virtually through synchronous Zoom and online evening classes. Students can complete the required in-person practicum at their workplace, if appropriate.“West Liberty makes it easier for students to fulfill their dreams, find meaningful employment, and help others in need,” said Ridley.The Master of Arts in Art Therapy and Counseling is a 60-credit-hour degree program consisting of 51 credit hours of coursework, 3 credit hours of supervised practicum, and 6 credit hours of supervised professional internship.Each fall, students will participate in a 3-day virtual residency. All Fall, Spring and Summer classes will be completed 100% virtually through synchronous Zoom and online classes.This program provides the education for graduates to pursue professional certifications such as Art Therapist Registered (ATR) and state licensure as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in West Virginia and other states. Postgraduate supervision hours and successfully passing exams are required for professional certification and licensure.Forbes Advisor's education editors provide unbiased rankings and informative articles covering online colleges, tech bootcamps and career paths. Their ranking methodologies use data from the National Center for Education Statistics, education providers, and reputable educational and professional organizations. An advisory board of educators and other subject matter experts reviews and verifies content in making the rankings.West Liberty University blends a small-town environment with a comprehensive college experience, fostering students' aspirations through hands-on learning, personalized support, and unique academic programs at both undergraduate and graduate levels. To apply or learn more about West Liberty University, visit westliberty.

Rhone Thrash

West Liberty University

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West Liberty University's Art Therapy Program Named Most Affordable by Forbes Advisor News Provided By Agency News Monthly October 23, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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