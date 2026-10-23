DEPH Labs Appoints Lisa Loud As CEO To Accelerate Privacy-Centric Precision Health And Biological Age Testing

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Former Apple, PayPal and Secret Network executive to lead DEPH Labs as it advances single-sex epigenetic testing and at-home saliva testing

DEPH Labs, a precision health company using DNA, epigenetics and AI to turn complex biological data into personalized, actionable health insights, today announced the appointment of Lisa Loud as Chief Executive Officer. Loud will lead the company's next phase of growth as it works to democratize access to personalized precision healthcare while giving individuals greater control over their biological information.



Loud brings decades of experience across technology, financial services, blockchain and digital privacy, having held senior leadership positions at Apple, PayPal, BitMEX, ShapeShift and Secret Network.



The appointment follows several milestones for DEPH Labs, including the launch of the world's first epigenetic biological age platform built entirely on single-sex data. The technology challenges conventional biological age models that combine male and female data, often overlooking important differences in how men and women age.



DEPH Labs is bringing this technology to consumers through two dedicated precision health platforms: UMMU, designed around female biology, and ENGNE, focused on men's health, performance and longevity. Both use at-home saliva testing and epigenetic analysis to provide personalized insights into biological aging, helping individuals better understand how their genetics, lifestyle and environment influence their long-term health. Rather than offering generic wellness recommendations, the platforms aim to give individuals a more personalized picture of their health journey, helping them assess how lifestyle choices and interventions may influence their long-term wellbeing.



Unlike traditional genetic testing, which provides a largely fixed picture of inherited characteristics, epigenetic testing can help track how biological markers change over time. Combined with blood tests and AI-powered analysis, DEPH Labs aims to give individuals a clearer understanding of their health, allowing them to measure whether changes to their diet, exercise, sleep or other lifestyle factors are associated with tangible improvements.

“DNA gives us an incredible foundation, but it doesn't tell the whole story of where someone is in their health journey,” said Lisa Loud, CEO of DEPH Labs.“With our single-sex epigenetic testing, we can help people understand how their biology is changing and whether the decisions they're making are actually improving their health. Just as importantly, I believe people should directly control their biological data. Privacy and usability shouldn't be mutually exclusive. We want to give individuals granular control through programmable consent, allowing them to decide exactly how their information is used and change those permissions whenever they want.”



Privacy will be a central focus under Loud's leadership, building on her experience at Secret Network, where she worked with technologies designed to protect sensitive information without compromising usability. DEPH Labs is advancing a privacy-first approach to healthcare data, including encrypted storage and permission-based access, with the goal of allowing individuals to benefit from personalized health services and scientific research without surrendering control of their information.



Loud also believes AI will play an increasingly important role in precision health, helping researchers and healthcare professionals analyze complex biological information more efficiently. However, she emphasizes the importance of keeping a human in the loop, recognizing that AI largely draws on historical information and established patterns rather than replacing human creativity, judgment and expertise.



Under Loud's leadership, DEPH Labs will focus on expanding access to its sex-specific epigenetic testing platforms, developing more personalized health insights and advancing its vision for privacy-conscious, AI-powered healthcare. The company's broader goal is to move healthcare beyond one-size-fits-all recommendations, giving individuals the tools to understand their biology, track their progress and make better-informed decisions about their long-term health.



About DEPH Labs

DEPH Labs is a precision health company combining DNA, epigenetics and artificial intelligence to transform complex biological data into personalized, actionable health insights. DEPH Holdings, Inc., a Texas-based company, is the parent company of DEPH Labs and ENGNE. The company has developed sex-specific epigenetic biological age technology and operates two dedicated precision health platforms, UMMU for women and ENGNE for men. Through at-home saliva testing, advanced biological analysis and personalized digital insights, DEPH Labs helps individuals better understand their biological age, track changes over time and make more informed decisions about their health and longevity. The company is also advancing a privacy-first approach to biological data, emphasizing individual ownership, granular control and programmable consent.

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Lorcan Byrne

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