Dalat Hills Nails Spa Receives 2026 Quality Business Award For Best Nail Salon In Santa Clarita, California

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SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Dalat Hills Nails Spa as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Nail Salon in Santa Clarita, California. This distinction celebrates Dalat Hills Nails Spa's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Dalat Hills Nails Spa is a trusted nail salon in Santa Clarita, California, dedicated to providing exceptional nail care in a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment. With a passion for beauty, creativity, and personalized service, the salon combines modern nail trends with a tranquil atmosphere to create an enjoyable experience for every client. The team takes pride in understanding each client's individual style and preferences, ensuring every visit is tailored to enhance their beauty, comfort, and confidence.Dalat Hills Nails Spa offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet diverse beauty and self-care needs. Services include classic, signature, deluxe, and gel manicures and pedicures, as well as manicure and pedicure combinations. Clients can enjoy treatments such as exfoliating scrubs, hydrating masks, paraffin wax treatments, hot towel wraps, and relaxing massage services. Additional services include nail fill-ins, nail polish changes and removal, nail repairs, and waxing. With a focus on quality, attention to detail, and professional care, the salon strives to deliver beautiful results while helping clients relax and unwind.At Dalat Hills Nails Spa, the team is committed to creating a luxurious yet inviting space where clients can enjoy a refreshing escape from their daily routines. Every detail is thoughtfully considered to provide an experience that combines comfort, creativity, and exceptional service. Whether clients are seeking routine nail maintenance, a fresh and stylish look, or an indulgent spa treatment, Dalat Hills Nails Spa aims to ensure they leave feeling refreshed, pampered, and looking their best. Through its dedication to personalized attention and high standards of care, the salon continues to be a welcoming destination for nail and spa services in the Santa Clarita community.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Dalat Hills Nails Spa clients:“Amazing service. T took a great care of me. They offered me a cold drink. She was kind and gentle with my pedicure. I felt so relaxed and pampered after I will definitely be returning.”“Spacious, clean, and comfortable facility with friendly staff and skilled technicians that provide the best service for your money. We totally enjoyed our visit and feel very confident that yours will be as well!”“Gosh I am so freakin grateful we found this gem in SCV! My husband wanted to treat me to a spa day for my birthday but FORTUNATELY the original spot we had in mind was closed (even tho their hours stated otherwise) Anywho, we stumbled upon Dalat Hills Nails and I'm so glad we did. The first thing I noticed was how clean it was, second thing I noticed was how friendly the staff was. We both got pedis and I also got GelX nails and OMG I COULD NOT BE ANY HAPPIER with the results!!! Thank you so much Annie for doing my birthday set, my nails are gorgeous!!!!!”“The best nail spot in Santa Clatita Valley. Owner Jason is super welcoming, friendly and professional. His nail work is the best. The staff is friendly. Prices are great and budget friendly. Salon is large and very clean and organized.”The Dalat Hills Nails Spa team is committed to exceeding client expectations by delivering exceptional results and a welcoming experience founded on quality, attention to detail, and personalized care.For more information about Dalat Hills Nails Spa, visit their website.ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail:...

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Dalat Hills Nails Spa Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Nail Salon in Santa Clarita, California News Provided By Quality Business Awards October 23, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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