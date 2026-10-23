Premier Nursing And Rehab Center Of Far Rockaway Named One Of America's Best Nursing Homes For Third Straight Year

Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway named one of Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2026 - No. 61 in the nation and third consecutive year on the list.

Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway, a 183-bed skilled nursing and subacute rehabilitation center in Queens, NY, part of Northern Care Group.

Patient being helped by family to return home after successful rehab stay

Newsweek's 2026 list, earning national and New York State recognition for the third consecutive year.

- David Berov, LNHA, Administrator, Premier Nursing and Rehab of Far RockawayFAR ROCKAWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway is proud to announce its recognition in Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2027, marking its third consecutive year receiving this prestigious distinction.In one of New York's most competitive healthcare markets, Premier stands out as the only skilled nursing facility in Far Rockaway to receive this Newsweek recognition, a significant achievement in a community and surrounding area home to numerous nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.Even more noteworthy, Premier has improved its ranking each consecutive year, reflecting the facility's continued commitment to quality skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and an exceptional resident experience.“Being recognized three consecutive years, with our rankings improving each year in New York's competitive healthcare market, reflects the dedication and consistency of our team,” said David Berov, LNHA, Administrator of Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway.“While awards are meaningful, what matters most is the care and experience we provide our residents and their families every day. I am incredibly proud of our more than 150 nurses, therapists, physicians, and support staff who treat our residents like family and deliver compassionate, high-quality care day in and day out.”This latest recognition reinforces Premier's longstanding commitment to serving the Far Rockaway and greater Queens communities, where compassionate care, clinical excellence, and a family-centered approach remain at the heart of its mission.About Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far RockawayLocated at 22-41 New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway, New York, Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway provides skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term residential care. With more than 50 years of service to the community, Premier remains dedicated to helping residents recover, thrive, and feel at home.Visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">pncfr to learn more.

Benjamin Steinman

Northern Care Group

+1 203-309-7707

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

A building our residents could be proud of!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway Named One of America's Best Nursing Homes for Third Straight Year News Provided By Northern Care Group October 23, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.