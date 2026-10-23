Nelson Home Group Analysis Finds Seller Concessions In 39% Of Kansas City Home Closings

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First Time Buyer Closing with Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North

Seller contributions increased from 33% a year earlier, highlighting options for first-time buyers navigating closing costs.

- Joe Nelson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sellers paid concessions on 39% of Kansas City home closings in the first half of October 2026, compared with 33% a year earlier, according to an analysis of Heartland MLS data by Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North. The analysis reported a median seller concession of approximately $6,000.

The six-percentage-point increase comes as buyers and sellers adjust to slower sales activity. Nelson Home Group's analysis also found that 42% of resale homes on the market had been listed for more than 60 days, with most of those properties already reduced in price.

For first-time buyers, seller concessions can address a significant obstacle: the cash needed to complete a purchase. Depending on the loan program and transaction, negotiated contributions can help cover eligible closing costs or expenses associated with reducing the mortgage interest rate.

“For a first-time buyer, the monthly payment and the cash needed to close are two separate hurdles,” said Joe Nelson, owner and team leader of Nelson Home Group.“A seller contribution can help reduce the upfront cash requirement. We compare the price, closing costs and financing together so buyers understand what an offer actually means for their budget.”

Negotiating opportunities vary across the market

The slowdown has not affected every price range equally. Below $500,000, new listings and contracts in early October were nearly even with the same period last year. Above $500,000, new listings increased 27% while contracts held flat.

Meanwhile, the September median sale price was $332,000, up 3.4% from a year earlier. These figures show why additional negotiating opportunities can exist even while overall prices remain above last year's levels.

The concession analysis reflects completed sales, whose terms may have been negotiated earlier. Current competition, property condition, pricing and time on market remain important when evaluating an individual home.

“A home that has been sitting may offer an opportunity to negotiate, but the right strategy depends on that property and the buyer's needs,” Nelson said.“Sometimes closing-cost assistance matters more than a price reduction. Our job is to explain the options and help buyers choose terms they can comfortably afford.”

Local experience informs first-time-buyer guidance

Nelson Home Group has closed 40 first-time-buyer transactions in 2026, most below $350,000. In September, a 24-year-old first-time buyer working with NHG agent Josh Seitz purchased a ranch home in the Raytown area using FHA financing, below the listing price, with the sellers covering his closing costs.

Nelson, a 21-year Air Force veteran and licensed mortgage loan originator, brings both real estate and mortgage experience to the team's buyer education.

The free Kansas City First-Time Home Buyer Guide explains monthly payments, closing costs, down payment assistance in Missouri and Kansas, and the steps involved in purchasing a first home. Buyers can read the guide online or request a downloadable copy. The team also offers a free, no-obligation buyer consultation.

Sources

Heartland MLS data, October 1–16, 2026, compiled by Nelson Home Group; Heartland MLS Monthly Indicators, September 2026.

About Nelson Home Group

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North, serves buyers and sellers throughout the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas, specializing in first-time buyers, VA loans and military relocation. The team has completed more than 2,000 transactions and over $300 million in sales volume. It is the highest-rated real estate team on Google in the Kansas City metro, with more than 1,200 five-star reviews, and is independently verified by RealTrends as one of Missouri's top-producing real estate teams.

Media Contact

Joe Nelson

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North

1508 NW Vivion Rd, #205, Kansas City, MO 64118

(816) 680-6624

...

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Mortgage services provided by Joe Nelson, NMLS #2547018, LeaderOne Financial Corporation, NMLS #12007. Equal Housing Lender.

Joe Nelson

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North

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Nelson Home Group Analysis Finds Seller Concessions in 39% of Kansas City Home Closings News Provided By Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North October 23, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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