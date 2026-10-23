Eritrea: Police Personnel Receive Training In Forensic Chemistry

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Eritrean Police has provided training in forensic chemistry to crime investigation personnel.

Sub-Lt. Simon Gebreyohannes, head of the Crime Investigation Unit, said that the training, provided by Dr. Eden Tareke, a chemistry and food safety expert, will strengthen the capacity of laboratory technicians and contribute significantly to the effective execution of the unit's daily activities.

Sub-Lt. Simon said that Dr. Eden had also donated books on the subject, as well as equipment.

Dr. Eden, for her part, called on the trainees to build on the knowledge gained during the training, further develop their capacity through reading, and contribute to serving the public.

The trainees expressed appreciation for the training opportunity and presented a certificate of appreciation to Dr. Eden Tareke.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Information, Eritrea" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo