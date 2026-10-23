Uganda: Use Oversights Visits To Bring People Close To Parliament - Tayebwa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has called on chairpersons of committees to take Parliament closer to the people through regular field visits.

This initiative, he said, can improve legislative debates, strengthen oversight, enhance Parliament's public image and help the institution achieve its vision of becoming a transformed, independent and people-centred Parliament.

Tayebwa made the remarks on Thursday, 22 October 2026 while opening a quarterly meeting of sectoral committee chairpersons, regional and zonal whips at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Tayebwa urged committees to visit communities and assess the implementation of government programmes, saying the information gathered will help MPs make informed decisions when scrutinising ministerial policy statements.

“Go and be felt. Going to the field doesn't mean that you should bring a report to Parliament. No, you will get information which will enable you to do your work when you are processing ministerial policy statements,” Tayebwa said.

He also emphasised accountability in government programmes, saying Parliament must ensure public funds reach intended beneficiaries and support productive activities.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth, upon taking office, committed funds previously held under the Speaker's office to parliamentary committees to ensure they are adequately funded to carry out oversight activities.

Tayebwa also asked MPs to play a critical role in translating Musevenomics, Uganda's homegrown economic philosophy into laws, budget priorities and stronger oversight of government programmes to accelerate economic transformation.

He said Parliament should ensure the philosophy moves beyond political branding to become a practical framework for increasing production, creating wealth and improving household incomes.

“Parliament must anchor Musevenomics in law and in the budget,” Tayebwa said identifying legislation, funding and oversight as key tools for its implementation.

Tayebwa identified five priorities for Parliament; promoting value addition through legislation, funding infrastructure that supports production, strengthening oversight of the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, legislating for land consolidation and tenure security and championing regional integration to expand markets.

On value addition, he called for a shift from exporting raw materials towards processing, packaging and branding locally.

“No more export of raw coffee beans, raw dairy and raw minerals. We must roast, grind, process, package and brand from Uganda,” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo