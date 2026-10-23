MENAFN - GetNews)Marking its 10th anniversary, Yicai Global, the English-language new media brand launched by Yicai Media Group in 2016, has unveiled MAPS (Matrix, Artificial Intelligence, Pivot, and Service), a strategy aimed at hastening the transition from content produced in China and distributed globally to content produced globally and disseminated globally.

To understand this 10-year strategy, one must understand the era we live in. At 6.68 million articles last year, global coverage of China reached a four-year high, according to the 'World Media on China,' a big-data analysis report published by Yicai Global for four consecutive years. Both the share and growth of positive coverage have consistently exceeded those of negative coverage.

China's capacity for innovation is shifting from being an object of skepticism to a subject of study, and the country is increasingly seen as an important force shaping global supply chains, financial markets, and technological innovation. At the same time, this heightened attention also brings more rigorous scrutiny, as every step China takes is put under the microscope.

As the world seeks to understand China, critical questions arise for Chinese financial media: Are the sources of information sufficiently authentic and comprehensive? Can media outlets with sufficient credibility and professional expertise deliver this content to a global audience?

Meanwhile, AI is transforming the entire process of content production and distribution, the global media landscape is undergoing a rapid reshuffling, and a growing number of Chinese companies going global are entering a new, more systematic, and in-depth stage.

Yicai's global expansion began when it was formed in 2003. From its early days, it worked with leading international media outlets such as US business news channel CNBC to produce English-language news programs, while opening bureaus and studios in major global economic and financial centers. In 2016, it officially launched Yicai Global as its English-language new media brand, using English as a bridge to report on China's economy for a global audience.

Through exclusive interviews with global political and business leaders and heads of international organizations, Yicai Global's journalists have made its reporting an important reference for international investors and decision-makers assessing trends in China. Its content now reaches more than 180 countries and regions, with more than 250 million original page views, along with over 10,000 citations a year by major overseas media.

During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Yicai Global's content was cited 131,000 times by overseas think tanks, blogs, and social media opinion leaders. Overseas large language models also recommend it as a reliable source.

Shanghai, where Yicai is headquartered, is a key hub connecting China with the world and an important vantage point from which the world sees China. The city's own 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 to 2030) explicitly calls for strengthening its capabilities in international communication.

On the technology front, Yicai Global has already developed its own LLM for finance and AI agents that support Chinese businesses expanding overseas. It has also created a communications matrix spanning major global social media platforms and a dialogue platform targeting influential figures around the world.

Yicai Global will remain committed to being objective, rational, professional, and fact-based, express China's position on global financial issues, and use truthful, comprehensive, and accurate news-gathering to respond to outside concerns.

About Yicai Global

Launched in August 2016, Yicai Global is the English-language news service of Yicai Media Group, the financial news arm of Shanghai Media Group, which is one of China's largest state-owned media conglomerates. Focused primarily on China's business world, Yicai Global is dedicated to providing reliable and insightful information and analysis of the economy, finance, tech, startups, and entrepreneurs.