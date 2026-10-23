Mexican Citizenship Through Grandparents Dnexpress Explains The Path To Citizenship

San Diego, United States - October 23, 2026 - Access to citizenship by descent can extend across generations, but establishing the family connection requires a documented chain. For Mexican-American families with a grandparent born in Mexico, recent changes to Mexican nationality rules have opened a pathway that may apply even when the parent was born outside Mexico. DNExpress (Doble Nacionalidad Express) assists families seeking Mexican citizenship through grandparents by identifying and documenting each generation involved in the process.

Citizenship follows the family chain

One of the key points is that citizenship is not obtained directly from a Mexican grandparent while skipping the parent generation. Instead, the process follows the family line in order: grandparent, parent and child.

If a grandparent was born in Mexico and the parent was born in the United States, the first stage is to establish and document the parent's Mexican nationality through that Mexican-born parent. Once the parent's Mexican registration has been completed and the corresponding Mexican birth record has been issued, the next generation can proceed through the newly documented Mexican parent.

This generational process is particularly relevant for families whose parents never previously obtained Mexican documentation. DNExpress explains that this does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of continuing the family chain. The essential requirement is to establish the connection between each generation through the appropriate records.

DNExpress assists with documentation across generations

Cases involving Mexican citizenship through grandparents can require several records, including Mexican and US birth certificates and, depending on the circumstances, marriage or death certificates. Differences between names, dates or other information across documents can also require additional steps before the chain can be completed.

DNExpress supports this process by reviewing the family line, identifying missing documentation and assisting with searches for Mexican records. The company also handles cases involving older birth certificates that have not been digitized and situations in which discrepancies between documents need to be addressed.

The central principle remains the same: a Mexican-born grandparent can provide the starting point, but the process continues through the parent before reaching the child. Through this approach, DNExpress extends its dual nationality services to families exploring Mexican citizenship through grandparents, helping establish the documentary chain required across successive generations.

About the Company

DNExpress (Doble Nacionalidad Express) helps families navigate the documentation required to establish Mexican citizenship through family descent. The company specializes in tracing family connections, identifying missing records and addressing discrepancies across generations. With experience handling Mexican and US documentation, DNExpress supports families throughout the process of establishing the documentary chain required for dual nationality.