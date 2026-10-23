Olympus, The Top Polymarket Copy Trading Terminal, Lets Users Copy Leading Prediction Market Traders In One Click

MENAFN - GetNews)"Olympus copy trading terminal"Olympus, the top copy trading terminal for Polymarket, lets users bring their existing Polymarket account and automatically copy the top traders in one click, with no purchase or subscription required.

Lisbon, Portugal - October 23, 2026 - Olympus, the top copy trading terminal for Polymarket, today announced that its platform is available to the public at olympusx. Olympus lets users bring their existing Polymarket account, choose from the top prediction market traders, and automatically copy their trades in one click, with no purchase or subscription required.

Prediction markets let people trade on the outcomes of real-world events, from economic data and elections to technology launches and sports. As interest in event trading has grown, so has the gap between the most consistent forecasters and everyone else. Many newcomers lack the time to research hundreds of open markets, and even experienced participants find it hard to keep up with every new listing. Olympus was built to close that gap by making it simple to follow the people who already do that research well.

Copy the top traders in one click

At the center of Olympus is a public leaderboard of top traders, available on olympusx. Each trader has a dedicated profile page that shows their activity, so users can review a trader's track record before deciding to follow them. Once a user selects a trader, the Olympus copy bot mirrors that trader's new positions automatically. The copy bot is switched on by default as soon as an account is funded, so there is no complicated setup between choosing a trader and copying them.

Bring an existing Polymarket account

Olympus is designed for people who already use Polymarket as well as those who are just getting started. Existing Polymarket users can import their account directly into Olympus instead of starting over with a new account on a new platform. New users can sign in with a Google or Discord account.

No purchase or subscription required

Access to the Olympus terminal and its trader leaderboard does not require a purchase or a subscription. Users can explore top traders, review their profiles and set up copying without paying for a plan first.

"Prediction markets reward good research, but most people do not have hours each day to study every market," said the Olympus team. "Olympus gives anyone a simple way to follow traders with a strong record and let the terminal handle the execution. Importing an existing Polymarket account takes a moment, and there is nothing to buy to get started."

Olympus reminds users that a trader's past results do not guarantee future performance, and that every trade carries the risk of loss. Users are responsible for following the rules that apply to prediction markets in their own country or region.

Olympus is available now at Updates and new features are shared on X at @olympusappX.

About Olympus

Olympus is a copy trading terminal for Polymarket, the prediction market platform. It allows users to browse a leaderboard of top traders, review each trader's profile and automatically copy their trades in one click. Users can import an existing Polymarket account or sign in with Google or Discord, and no purchase or subscription is required.

Learn more at or follow @olympusappX on X.