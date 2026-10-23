Von Der Leyen: Alarmed By Russian Escalation In Black Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Russia's latest attacks in the Black Sea on Friday, saying that she is "deeply alarmed by... [the] escalation."

"A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew has been struck off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law," she wrote in a social media post. Von der Leyen sent condolences to the family of a sailor who was killed, and added that her thoughts and prayers were with the families of the three crew members still missing.

A total of 13 individuals were on the Comoros-flagged cargo ship Horev, Romanian naval authorities said. Nine people were rescued, while the search for the three missing crew members continued. According to preliminary reports, the vessel was struck by a drone, which triggered a fire. The ship consequently sank.