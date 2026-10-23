Twinqo Announces Halloween Promotion With 200% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New york, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HalloweenTreat offer gives new and existing Twinqo depositors access to a seasonal slots bonus from October 23 to 31, 2026, using promo code HalloweenTreat.





Twinqo, the crypto casino and sportsbook, is bringing a seasonal offer to its casino lobby with the launch of HalloweenTreat. Running from October 23 to 31, 2026, the promotion offers a 200% deposit match up to $1,000 for new and existing depositors who enter the promo code HalloweenTreat and deposit at least $20. Through the promotion, qualifying players receive $2 in bonus funds for every $1 deposited, up to the $1,000 bonus limit. A $20 deposit adds a $40 bonus, while a $500 deposit unlocks the maximum bonus. Players can use the promotional balance across all slots, subject to the offer's wagering requirements, maximum bet and cash-out limits. Twinqo Halloween Promotion Details

Offer Feature Details Promotion Twinqo HalloweenTreat Promo code HalloweenTreat Eligibility New and existing depositors Deposit match 200% Minimum deposit $20 Maximum bonus $1,000, reached with a $500 deposit Wagering requirement 30x the combined deposit and bonus Maximum cash-out 30x the deposit, capped at $10,000 Maximum bet $5 while the bonus is active Eligible games All slots Promotional period October 23–31, 2026





A Seasonal Offer Across Twinqo's Slots Lobby

HalloweenTreat brings Twinqo's Halloween promotion to both returning players and those registering for the first time. Rather than limiting the offer to new accounts, the promotion allows any qualifying depositor to claim the 200% match during the advertised period.

Players can choose from all slots available under the offer, with individual bets limited to $5 while the bonus is active. The minimum qualifying deposit of $20 provides access to the promotion without requiring players to deposit the amount needed for the maximum bonus.



How to Activate HalloweenTreat

New and existing players can claim Twinqo's Halloween promotion in four steps:



Log in to a Twinqo account or register a new account.

Open the deposit page and choose Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) or Lightning Bitcoin.

Enter HalloweenTreat and make a qualifying deposit of at least $20 between October 23 and 31, 2026. Play eligible slots, keeping bets at $5 or less while the bonus is active and completing the applicable wagering requirement.

The promo code must be entered when claiming the offer. Players should review the full promotional terms before making a qualifying deposit.



Wagering Requirements and Cash-Out Limits

The HalloweenTreat offer has a wagering requirement of 30 times the combined deposit and bonus. For example, a qualifying $100 deposit adds a $200 bonus, creating a $300 combined balance and a $9,000 wagering requirement.

Maximum cash-out is calculated at 30 times the qualifying deposit, subject to an overall limit of $10,000. In the $100 deposit example, the maximum cash-out is $3,000.

These conditions apply alongside the $5 maximum bet while the bonus is active. Players should check all applicable eligibility, wagering and withdrawal terms before participating.



Which Halloween Casino Games Does Twinqo Offer?

Twinqo lists 11 Halloween-themed slot games from five studios: Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, NetEnt, Fazi and TipTop. The selection includes fishing-themed bonus rounds, Hold & Win mechanics and classic fruit-style slots, alongside seasonal visuals featuring pumpkins, haunted settings and supernatural characters.

The comparison below shows each game's published RTP (return to player), volatility and maximum win multiplier. As HalloweenTreat applies to all eligible slots, these games fall within the promotion's slots category, subject to game availability and the full bonus terms. RTP is a theoretical long-term average, not a prediction of individual results; top wins are maximum advertised outcomes, not guaranteed payouts.

Game Provider RTP Volatility Top win Big Bass Halloween Pragmatic Play 96.06% Medium-high 2,100x Big Bass Halloween 2 Pragmatic Play 96.71% High 5,000x Big Bass Halloween 3 Pragmatic Play 96.5% Very high 5,000x Coins of Halloween – Hold & Win Betsoft 96.16% High 3,500x Halloween Jack NetEnt 96.28% High 7,100x Wild Hot 40 Halloween Fazi 96.6% Low Not published The Kings Halloween TipTop 96% Low 1,100x Wild 27 Halloween Fazi 96.24% Low 108x Coyote Sevens Halloween TipTop 96% Medium 1,000x Crystal Hot 40 Halloween Fazi 96.6% High 4,000x Golden Crown Halloween Fazi 95.96% Medium 1,538x

Game specifications are provided for reference and may differ by game version or configuration. Players should confirm current game information in the Twinqo lobby before playing.



About Twinqo

Twinqo is a crypto casino and sportsbook bringing casino games and sports betting together on one platform. Its casino offering includes slots and other games, while its sportsbook covers football, basketball, cricket, tennis, handball, ice hockey, table tennis and volleyball.

The HalloweenTreat campaign adds a limited-time deposit promotion to Twinqo's casino offering, with access available to new and existing depositors from October 23 to 31, 2026.

Gambling involves risk and is for adults only. Bonuses do not guarantee winnings. Players should read the full promotional terms and Twinqo's Responsible Gaming Policy before taking part.

CONTACT: Company: Twinqo Website: Email:...