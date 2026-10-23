MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured as“The Billboard Guy” in Nathan Fielder's documentary, You Can See Everything, biochemist, entrepreneur and Just Blood founder Ryan El Hosseiny welcomes the spotlight as an opportunity to focus on what he believes matters most: the science, the technology, and the millions of lives affected by cancer. "I have been working on this for five years, and finally someone has picked it up. I want to thank you for shedding light on this very important matter on JustBlood.com," said El Hosseiny.

El Hosseiny is also introducing his new short film, JUST BLOOD: The Re-Litigation of Elizabeth Holmes, filmed at Trump International Golf Club. The film revisits the Theranos blood-testing technology and the scientific evidence surrounding its capabilities, with particular attention to the cancer study. The film is streaming for free at Justblood.com. "This is about Elizabeth Holmes' discovery in the Pfizer-Theranos clinical trial for cancer drugs and patient response," said El Hosseiny.

While Nathan Fielder refers to the venue as a strip club in his documentary, El Hosseiny clarifies that his presentation actually took place on April 22, 2025, at LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "Nathan referred to it as a strip club, but the cancer and lab technology event actually took place at LIV Miami Beach. This is about millions of people affected by cancer, the discovery Elizabeth Holmes made, and the importance of bringing the cancer study to light," said El Hosseiny. Rather than focusing on controversy, El Hosseiny hopes to meet Fielder and encourage a broader conversation about the cancer study and a renewed examination of the Theranos technology. "I look forward to meeting you, Nathan, as we both have dedicated our lives to Elizabeth Holmes cancer discovery, because this isn't just about Liz, this is about saving lives and revolutionizing healthcare," said El Hosseiny.

For El Hosseiny, his short film and Fielder's documentary present an opportunity to bring renewed public attention to scientific questions he has pursued for years. "We know what she found in that cancer study, and it is time for the world to see everything," said El Hosseiny.

About Ryan El Hosseiny and Just Blood:

Ryan El Hosseiny is a biochemist, entrepreneur, and founder of Just Blood. His short film, JUST BLOOD: The Re-Litigation of Elizabeth Holmes, explores questions surrounding Theranos technology and cancer research, advocating for transparency and independent scientific examination. Streaming now on JustBlood.com.

Ryan El-Hosseiny

Founder

JustBlood.com

Free Elizabeth Holmes

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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