Optimizeteamwork Launches Leadership Development Programs For Teams

Leadership Development Workshops - OptimizedTeamwork

National leadership and develop firm connects DiSC, MBTI, and EQ assessments to measurable business outcomes

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OptimizeTeamwork today launched a new line of leadership skills development programs, built in partnership with HR leaders and senior executives and designed to be customizable to your context, rather than pulled from a generic catalog.Each program is designed to the client's specific goals, culture, and the changes their people are navigating. Founder Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, a former vice president at The Myers-Briggs Company and former head of learning consulting at Pearson, leads the practice.OptimizeTeamwork by the numbers- More than 30 years of experience in leadership and team development- Former executive leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company- Former head of learning consulting at Pearson- Programs built on DiSC, MBTI, EQ, CliftonStrengths, and TKI- Clients include Fortune 500, government, higher education, and small business organizationsOrganizations are investing heavily in AI tools, productivity platforms, and leadership training. Many still see the same problems: teams struggle to prioritize, managers are unclear how to guide people through change, and training does not transfer to daily work.The gap is rarely a lack of tools. It is a lack of shared strategy, clear accountability, and discipline in execution. OptimizeTeamwork addresses that gap by consulting with clients first, then designing team and leadership development programs to your specific business outcomes."This work is not about adding another workshop to the calendar," said Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, founder of OptimizeTeamwork. "It is about helping leaders make better decisions under uncertainty, execute with discipline, and guide their people through change. We build each program with the client, set clear objectives upfront, and measure against what needs to change."What the programs include:- A 60-minute discovery call to clarify goals, audience, and current team challenges- A custom program design that can incorporate behavioral assessments like DiSC, MBTI, EQ, CliftonStrengths, or TKI with the client's priorities- Expert facilitation for organizational development, executive retreats, team building off-sites, and strategy sessions- Facilitation options for in-person, virtual, or hybrid delivery- Follow-up tools and action plans that help participants apply what they learn- Clear success metrics defined before the work beginsAbout OptimizeTeamworkOptimizeTeamwork is a team-development firm founded by Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson. The practice works with business and HR leaders to build custom team and leadership experiences tailored to client needs spanning strategic thinking, prioritization, execution discipline, accountability, and leading through change and uncertainty. Expert facilitators use engaging and experiential adult learning to inspire practical insights and behavior change. The firm offers the world's most popular personality and behavioral assessment tools and measures every engagement against the client's stated goals.Learn moreHR and senior leaders can request a consultation at .Legal notice: DiSC, Everything DiSC, MBTI, CliftonStrengths, EQ-i 2.0, and TKI are trademarks of their respective owners. OptimizeTeamwork is not affiliated with or endorsed by these organizations beyond authorized use of assessment instruments.

Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson

Optimize Teamwork

+1 561-677-8806

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OptimizeTeamwork launches leadership development programs for teams News Provided By Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, Optimize Teamwork October 23, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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