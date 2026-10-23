Tradetech President Treva Klingbiel Moderates Uranium Supply-Focused Panel Discussion

From left, Treva Klingbiel with panelists Scott Melbye, Damir Sagimbayev, Olga Skorlyakova, David Kemp, and Canon Bryan during the“Supplying Uranium for the Next Generation of Nuclear Power" panel discussion October 21 at IUFS 2026 in Houston, Texas.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel served as the moderator for a panel discussion among five nuclear industry professionals on October 21 at the Nuclear Energy Institute's International Uranium Fuel Seminar (IUFS) 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The panel, entitled“Supplying Uranium for the Next Generation of Nuclear Power,” focused on the current and future challenges surrounding global uranium supply today, including how geographic diversity, geopolitical risk, and policy choices affect long-term reliability.

Klingbiel asked the panelists,“What must change now to ensure uranium supply can expand at the pace, scale, and reliability required by the existing reactor fleet and the next generation of nuclear deployment?”

When discussing today's uranium market, panelists considered whether current contract terms are sufficient to finance or restart uranium production at the scale the market may require.

The panelists' consensus was that while it is possible to meet the growing needs of the nuclear energy industry, dependable growth in uranium production requires credible demand signals, investable commercial terms, disciplined project execution, and durable policy support.

About TradeTech

TradeTech-and its predecessor companies-has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech's Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company's judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company's "Nuclear Market Review " (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly“Uranium Market Study.”

Treva Klingbiel

TradeTech

+1 303-573-3530

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TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel Moderates Uranium Supply-Focused Panel Discussion News Provided By TradeTech October 23, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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