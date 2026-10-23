Youth Sports Practice Teamwork Every Week. Durham Nonprofit Wants Them To Practice Lifesaving, Too

The BeeReady logo features a heart and lightning bolt, reflecting its focus on CPR and AED readiness.

BeeReady brings CPR, AED awareness, and trained responders to youth sports sidelines across Durham and the Triangle.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an emergency happens at a game, the first people able to help may already be on the sideline. A Durham nonprofit is working to make sure they know what to do.BeeReady brings CPR and AED training, emergency-response volunteers, and AEDs to youth sports practices, games, and community events. The physician-founded nonprofit is inviting leagues across Durham and the Triangle to request a BeeReady visit and make readiness part of the season.“We teach kids to show up for their teammates every day,” said Dr. Andi Senter, BeeReady's executive director and co-founder.“Knowing how to get help, stay calm, and support someone in an emergency is another way to do that. We are kid-led and adult-supervised.”Readiness belongs where kids playBeeReady was founded by physicians Dr. Senter and Dr. Elda Fisher, alongside entrepreneur Matt Senter. Its model brings emergency preparation to where young athletes already gather: the field, court, or pool.During its first week, BeeReady staffed three swim practices, placed two AEDs with founding families, and had young volunteers run a booth at a swim meet. The children raised $68 to support the organization's work bringing AEDs and preparedness to youth sports. The organization now offers American Red Cross CPR and AED training for coaches, parents, and volunteers.A BeeReady sideline visit can include an AED and trained volunteers at an event, hands-on CPR and AED instruction, help planning where an AED should be placed, and opportunities for young athletes to learn emergency-response basics with adult supervision.“An AED matters when people can find it, reach it, and know what to do,” said Dr. Elda Fisher, BeeReady's medical director.“We want preparedness to feel like part of being on a team.”Bringing the program to more Triangle leaguesThere is no charge for a league to host BeeReady. For certification training, the nonprofit requests a $50 donation per person, but says the donation is optional and training is available at no cost when needed. Leagues can request a BeeReady visit to discuss a game, meet, practice, or training session.BeeReady is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its Candid nonprofit profile provides information for donors and potential partners.About BeeReadyBeeReady is a Durham-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings CPR and AED training, emergency-readiness volunteers, and AED access to youth sports. Founded by physicians Dr. Andi Senter and Dr. Elda Fisher, with entrepreneur Matt Senter, BeeReady serves Durham and the wider Triangle. Learn more at beeready.

Evan Dennis White

Evan White PR Inc

+1 509-995-9105

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Youth sports practice teamwork every week. Durham nonprofit wants them to practice lifesaving, too News Provided By Evan White PR October 23, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.