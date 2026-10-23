Devlane Expands AI Across Internal Operations With Lainey, Its Company-Wide AI Agent

Devlane is taking AI beyond client work with Lainey, an internal agent built to connect its own systems, data and workflows across the company.

- Martin Laclau, Managing Director at DevlaneLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The internal AI agent connects Devlane's existing systems, data and workflows to help teams access information and automate recurring processes.Devlane is expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its internal operations with Lainey, an AI agent built around the systems, information and workflows its teams already use every day.Rather than introducing AI as another standalone tool, Devlane developed Lainey as a layer that connects existing platforms and company data. Teams can use it to retrieve information, validate data, trigger processes and complete recurring tasks without manually moving between different systems.The initiative is part of a broader effort to identify practical applications of AI across the organization, focusing on processes where technology can remove friction, connect information and make existing systems easier to use.What makes Lainey particularly valuable is the context it can build across the organization.Information inside a company rarely lives in one place. Recruiting data may sit in one platform, employee information in another, and operational records somewhere else. Even answering a relatively simple question can require pulling information from several different sources.Lainey is designed to work across those systems.Instead of creating isolated automations for each department, Devlane can build workflows on top of a shared AI layer that understands where information lives, how different systems relate to one another and what actions can be performed with that information.In Talent Acquisition, for example, Lainey can support recruiters by making relevant information easier to access across Devlane's recruiting systems and reducing repetitive administrative tasks. This allows the team to spend more time understanding each role, evaluating candidates, and building relationships throughout the hiring process.The same infrastructure can then support completely different needs across People Experience, Administration or company leadership. A team member may need information related to onboarding, management may want to understand a company metric, or an administrative process may require checking information across different sources. Instead of building a new tool for each use case, those interactions can happen through the same AI layer, while access to data and information remains secure and aligned with existing permissions.This allows AI to become part of the way teams already work instead of requiring people to adapt their processes around a new platform.Human validation remains part of the process, particularly for workflows involving decisions or sensitive company information. The objective is not to remove people from these processes, but to give them better access to information, reduce repetitive work and make connections between systems that would otherwise require multiple manual steps.Building and using Lainey internally also gives Devlane a real environment to test how AI agents perform in day-to-day business operations. The company can understand where AI delivers value, where human oversight remains necessary and how new use cases can be added without disrupting existing workflows.Those learnings extend directly into Devlane's work with companies in the United States. Across its custom software development and broader engineering services, Devlane supports organizations building new products, internal platforms, APIs, legacy modernization initiatives and AI-enabled software.As companies look for more practical ways to apply AI, agents built around their own systems and business context can provide an alternative to adding more disconnected tools to their technology stack.For organizations exploring how an AI agent could connect their own information and workflows, Devlane can design and build solutions tailored to the way their business already operates.Learn more about Devlane's software development capabilities at Devlane.-----About DevlaneFounded in Montevideo, Uruguay, Devlane is a technology partner helping U.S. companies design, build and evolve digital products and technology initiatives with teams across Latin America.Operating across more than 15 countries, Devlane supports companies through staff augmentation, custom software development and AI development services, combining senior engineering talent with the technical and operational expertise needed to bring complex initiatives to life.Devlane has partnered with companies including SpotOn, Everlane, Flo by Moen, ResortPass and Grindr.

Mikaela Cabella

Devlane

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Devlane Expands AI Across Internal Operations With Lainey, Its Company-Wide AI Agent News Provided By Devlane October 23, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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