Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Express Readiness To Strengthen Participation In National Affairs

At public seminars conducted on 18 October, nationals residing in Australia and Germany expressed their readiness to strengthen their organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

At the public seminars in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Perth, Mr. Endrias Abraham, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Yasin Omar, head of Public and Community Affairs, provided extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland, regional and global developments, and the role of nationals in national affairs.

The participants, for their part, expressed their resolve to contribute to national affairs by strengthening their organizational capacity and resilience.

Similarly, at a virtual meeting, heads and members of national committees in 26 cities in Germany discussed the timely responsibilities of nationals and expressed their readiness to strengthen their organizational capacity and contribution to national affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.