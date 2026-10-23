Kenya Army Boosts Air Power Through Modernised Helicopters And Strategic Defence Partnerships

Aircraft modernisation remains a key pillar in strengthening operational readiness and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Through strategic international cooperation, investment in aviation platforms, personnel development and modern maintenance practices, the KDF continues to advance its capacity to respond to evolving operational requirements and emerging security challenges.

The Kenya Army Corps of Aviation (KACA) has today obtained MD500 helicopters from the Republic of Korea (ROK) at its Headquarters in Embakasi. The modernisation initiative involved a collaboration between the Governments of Kenya, the Republic of Korea and the United States of America.

The US Government facilitated the installation of advanced digital systems on the helicopters and supported the training of Kenya Army pilots and technicians to enhance their skills in operating and maintaining the modernised aircraft.

This milestone marks an important step in the continued development of Kenya Army's military aviation capabilities and underscores the value of modern aircraft in supporting operational effectiveness.

Speaking during the occasion, the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Hon. Soipan Tuya, noted that the modernised MD500 helicopters would enhance the KDF's capabilities in reconnaissance, aerial support, mobility and critical security operations.

The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, commended the trilateral partnership between Kenya, the Republic of Korea and the United States, noting that it provides a strong foundation for enhanced security cooperation. He highlighted that the new capabilities would enhance security, counter-terrorism efforts, peace support operations and humanitarian assistance.

The Kenya Army Commander, Lieutenant General David Keter, expressed appreciation for the partnership between Kenya, the Republic of Korea and the United States, noting that the collaboration strengthens Kenya Army's aviation capabilities. He thanked the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for their support and commended the United States Government for providing the technical expertise required to install advanced digital systems on the aircraft.

He also acknowledged the Ministry of Defence for its continued support and strategic leadership, reaffirming the Kenya Army's commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity while contributing to regional peace and security.

H.E. Ambassador Kang Hyung-shik of the Republic of Korea underscored the deepening diplomatic, economic and security ties between the Republic of Korea and Kenya. He highlighted that the transfer of military equipment reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

Susan Burns, Chargé d' Affaires of the United States, underscored the importance of the trilateral security partnership between Kenya, the United States and the Republic of Korea in promoting regional stability and addressing shared security challenges. She noted that modernised military equipment and international cooperation strengthen Kenya's role as a trusted security partner, from counter-terrorism efforts in East Africa to peacekeeping missions abroad. She added that sustained investment in security creates the stability and confidence necessary for economic growth and long-term prosperity.

Brigadier General Jayson Becker, the Deputy Commanding Officer for the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa highlighted the trilateral partnership between Kenya, the United States and the Republic of Korea as a demonstration of their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and security. He described Kenya as a trusted partner and a key pillar in efforts to stabilise the Horn of Africa.

He noted that the helicopters, their technical support, training and Kenya's investment in human capital would strengthen capabilities to address complex security challenges in East Africa and beyond.

Both The Republic of Korea and the United States of America expressed appreciation for the trust placed in them by the Government of Kenya, reaffirming Kenya's position as a trusted partner in advancing defence cooperation and regional security.

The reception of the MD500 helicopters marks another milestone in international collaboration and the development of Kenya's military aviation capabilities. Through sustained investment, professional development and strategic partnerships, Kenya continues to strengthen operational readiness and its contribution to regional peace and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.