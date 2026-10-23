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Ninepoint Partners Announces October 2026 Monthly And Semi-Monthly Cash Distributions For Its Etfs And ETF Series Securities


Date: 2026-10-23 03:16:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“​Ninepoint Partners”) today announced cash distributions for its ETFs and ETF Series securities. The applicable distribution amounts, record dates and payment dates are detailed below.

The per-unit monthly distributions for the ETF Series securities listed below have a record date of October 30, 2026, and are payable on November 5, 2026:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP
Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund INFR $0.072246
 65443G102
Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO $0.114120
 65443Q100
Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund NBAL $0.090290
 65443K103
Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND $0.058543
 65443H100
Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI $0.222360
 65444A104
Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF $0.082040
 65446C108

The per-unit semi-monthly distributions for the ETFs are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETFs Ticker Record Date Pay Date Distribution per unit CUSIP
Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF
ABHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.130000
 653944108
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.130000
Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF
BCHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000
 653944207
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000
Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF
CCHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.115000
 653944306
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.115000
Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF
CLHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.120000
 653944850
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.120000
Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF
CQHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.090000
 653944405
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.090000
Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF
CRHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000
 653944504
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000
Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF
CSHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.055000
 653944835
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.055000
Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF
CSUC
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.030000
 653944843
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.030000
Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF
ECHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.080000
 65444M108
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.080000
Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF
EDHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000
 65444X104
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000
Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF
ENHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000
 653944603
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000
Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF
GOHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.077500
 65445W105
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.077500
Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF
INHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.210000
 65445J104
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.210000
Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF
KGHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000
 653944827
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000
Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF
NVHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.105000
 65445V107
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.105000
Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF
PLHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.115000
 65446M106
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.115000
Ninepoint RY-Linked HighShares ETF
RYHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000
 653944702
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000
Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF
SHHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.080000
 653944801
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.080000
Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF
SUHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.090000
 653944884
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.090000
Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF
SXHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.100000
 65446J103
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.100000
Ninepoint TD-Linked HighShares ETF
TDHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.060000
 653944876
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.060000
Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF
TSHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.105000
 65446T101
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.105000
Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF
USHI
 Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000
 653957100
Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000

Ninepoint Partners also announces the estimated October 2026 cash distribution for the ETF Series of Ninepoint Cash Management Fund. Ninepoint Partners expects to issue a press release on or about October 29, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate. The record date for the cash distribution is October 30, 2026, and payable on November 5, 2026.

The per-unit estimated monthly distribution is detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP
Ninepoint Cash Management Fund NSAV $0.106426
 65443X105

All estimates in this document are based on the accounting data as of October 22, 2026. Due to subscriptions and/or redemptions and/or other factors, the final October 2026 distribution may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio
risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.
Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
T: 416-943-6707
TF: 866-299-9906
...


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