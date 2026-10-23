Ninepoint Partners Announces October 2026 Monthly And Semi-Monthly Cash Distributions For Its Etfs And ETF Series Securities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“​Ninepoint Partners”) today announced cash distributions for its ETFs and ETF Series securities. The applicable distribution amounts, record dates and payment dates are detailed below. The per-unit monthly distributions for the ETF Series securities listed below have a record date of October 30, 2026, and are payable on November 5, 2026:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund INFR $0.072246

65443G102 Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO $0.114120

65443Q100 Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund NBAL $0.090290

65443K103 Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND $0.058543

65443H100 Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI $0.222360

65444A104 Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF $0.082040

65446C108

The per-unit semi-monthly distributions for the ETFs are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETFs Ticker Record Date Pay Date Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF

ABHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.130000

653944108

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.130000

Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF

BCHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000

653944207

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000

Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF

CCHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.115000

653944306

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.115000

Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF

CLHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.120000

653944850

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.120000

Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF

CQHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.090000

653944405

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.090000

Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF

CRHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000

653944504

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000

Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF

CSHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.055000

653944835

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.055000

Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF

CSUC

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.030000

653944843

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.030000

Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF

ECHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.080000

65444M108

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.080000

Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF

EDHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000

65444X104

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000

Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF

ENHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000

653944603

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000

Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF

GOHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.077500

65445W105

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.077500

Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF

INHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.210000

65445J104

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.210000

Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF

KGHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000

653944827

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000

Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF

NVHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.105000

65445V107

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.105000

Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF

PLHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.115000

65446M106

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.115000

Ninepoint RY-Linked HighShares ETF

RYHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.050000

653944702

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.050000

Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF

SHHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.080000

653944801

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.080000

Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF

SUHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.090000

653944884

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.090000

Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF

SXHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.100000

65446J103

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.100000

Ninepoint TD-Linked HighShares ETF

TDHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.060000

653944876

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.060000

Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF

TSHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.105000

65446T101

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.105000

Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF

USHI

Oct 30, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 $0.065000

653957100

Nov 13, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 $0.065000



Ninepoint Partners also announces the estimated October 2026 cash distribution for the ETF Series of Ninepoint Cash Management Fund. Ninepoint Partners expects to issue a press release on or about October 29, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate. The record date for the cash distribution is October 30, 2026, and payable on November 5, 2026.

The per-unit estimated monthly distribution is detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Cash Management Fund NSAV $0.106426

65443X105

All estimates in this document are based on the accounting data as of October 22, 2026. Due to subscriptions and/or redemptions and/or other factors, the final October 2026 distribution may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio

risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

T: 416-943-6707

TF: 866-299-9906

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