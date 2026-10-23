Ninepoint Partners Announces October 2026 Monthly And Semi-Monthly Cash Distributions For Its Etfs And ETF Series Securities
|Ninepoint ETF Series
|Ticker
|Distribution per unit
|CUSIP
|Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund
|INFR
| $0.072246
|65443G102
|Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund
|NACO
| $0.114120
|65443Q100
|Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund
|NBAL
| $0.090290
|65443K103
|Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund
|NBND
| $0.058543
|65443H100
|Ninepoint Energy Income Fund
|NRGI
| $0.222360
|65444A104
|Ninepoint Target Income Fund
|TIF
| $0.082040
|65446C108
The per-unit semi-monthly distributions for the ETFs are detailed below:
|Ninepoint ETFs
|Ticker
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Distribution per unit
|CUSIP
| Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF
| ABHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.130000
| 653944108
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.130000
| Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF
| BCHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.050000
| 653944207
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.050000
| Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF
| CCHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.115000
| 653944306
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.115000
| Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF
| CLHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.120000
| 653944850
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.120000
| Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF
| CQHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.090000
| 653944405
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.090000
| Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF
| CRHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.050000
| 653944504
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.050000
| Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF
| CSHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.055000
| 653944835
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.055000
| Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF
| CSUC
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.030000
| 653944843
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.030000
| Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF
| ECHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.080000
| 65444M108
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.080000
| Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF
| EDHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.065000
| 65444X104
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.065000
| Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF
| ENHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.050000
| 653944603
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.050000
| Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF
| GOHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.077500
| 65445W105
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.077500
| Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF
| INHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.210000
| 65445J104
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.210000
| Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF
| KGHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.065000
| 653944827
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.065000
| Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF
| NVHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.105000
| 65445V107
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.105000
| Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF
| PLHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.115000
| 65446M106
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.115000
| Ninepoint RY-Linked HighShares ETF
| RYHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.050000
| 653944702
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.050000
| Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF
| SHHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.080000
| 653944801
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.080000
| Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF
| SUHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.090000
| 653944884
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.090000
| Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF
| SXHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.100000
| 65446J103
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.100000
| Ninepoint TD-Linked HighShares ETF
| TDHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.060000
| 653944876
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.060000
| Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF
| TSHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.105000
| 65446T101
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.105000
| Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF
| USHI
|Oct 30, 2026
|Nov 5, 2026
| $0.065000
| 653957100
|Nov 13, 2026
|Nov 19, 2026
| $0.065000
Ninepoint Partners also announces the estimated October 2026 cash distribution for the ETF Series of Ninepoint Cash Management Fund. Ninepoint Partners expects to issue a press release on or about October 29, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate. The record date for the cash distribution is October 30, 2026, and payable on November 5, 2026.
The per-unit estimated monthly distribution is detailed below:
|Ninepoint ETF Series
|Ticker
|Distribution per unit
|CUSIP
|Ninepoint Cash Management Fund
|NSAV
| $0.106426
|65443X105
All estimates in this document are based on the accounting data as of October 22, 2026. Due to subscriptions and/or redemptions and/or other factors, the final October 2026 distribution may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.
About Ninepoint Partners
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio
risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....
Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.
Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.
The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.
Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
T: 416-943-6707
TF: 866-299-9906
...
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