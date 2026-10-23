Glow Up: The Human Bean Halloween Stickers Drop On October 26Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medford, OR, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween fans, this one's for you. Starting at 2PM on Monday, October 26th, every 16 oz or larger drink purchase at The Human Bean comes with a free glow in the dark sticker, while supplies last (limit four stickers per car).

To add even more spooky spirit at the window, The Human Bean is also debuting two limited-time secret menu drinks starting this week.

Vampire Blood Bright® is a wickedly delicious mix of Original Bright® Energy, blackberry, and strawberry. It delivers a bold berry burst that's as vibrant as it is refreshing. The perfect pick-me-up with a hauntingly good twist.

Caramel Apple Smoothie is swirled with rich, buttery caramel for a nostalgic flavor that tastes just like a caramel-dipped apple. Sweet, tart, and irresistibly creamy.

“We're lighting up the drive-thru window with this limited-time sticker drop,” says Janie Paige, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean.“Combined with our secret menu drinks, it's like a trick-or-treat visit for all ages.”

As always, every drink comes with a signature chocolate covered espresso bean on top - the perfect way to satisfy Halloween candy cravings.

Find nearby drive-thrus on The Human Bean's locations page or Rewards app.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

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Glow In the Dark Halloween Sticker Drop

CONTACT: Kathryn Braet The Human Bean 541-608-0564...