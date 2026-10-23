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Century Aluminum Sets Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement


Date: 2026-10-23 03:16:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2026 earnings on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:
Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132,...


MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111857332


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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