GLOW Oncology And Mount Sinai Medical Center's To Host FREE GI & GU Patient Journey Symposium On November 6

GLOW Oncology to Host FREE LIVE and Virtual GI and GU Patient Journey Symposium

MIAMI BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Free educational event in Miami Beach will bring patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals together to explore clinical trials, medical advances, AI in cancer care, nurse navigation, nutrition, and survivorship.Global Leadership in Oncology & Wellness (GLOW Oncology), in collaboration with Mount Sinai Medical Center and its Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center, will host the GI & GU Patient Journey Symposium on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.The symposium is designed to help patients and caregivers better understand the evolving landscape of gastrointestinal (GI) and genitourinary (GU) cancers, access reliable educational resources, and navigate the many decisions that can arise throughout the cancer journey. The program will bring together patients, caregivers, and members of the healthcare community for a day focused on education, support, and meaningful connections.Mike Cusnir, MD, Chief of Hematology & Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, will serve as Program Chair. The symposium will feature discussions on the latest clinical trials and medical advancements, artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer care, nurse navigation, nutrition, and survivorship.“Every patient deserves access to understandable, trustworthy information and the support needed to make informed decisions throughout their cancer journey,” said Andrea P. Eidelman, Esq., Co-Founder and President & CEO of GLOW Oncology.“Through this symposium, we are bringing patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals together to help bridge information gaps, strengthen connections, and empower individuals to become active participants in their care. We are grateful to collaborate with Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center to advance patient-centered cancer education.”As cancer treatment continues to evolve, understanding clinical trials, emerging therapies, supportive care services, and survivorship resources is increasingly important. The symposium will emphasize the importance of informed decision-making, patient engagement, and connecting individuals with resources that can help address practical and emotional challenges throughout treatment and beyond.GLOW Oncology is committed to advancing health equity and improving access to cancer education and support, particularly for communities that have historically faced barriers to healthcare information, clinical trial participation, and specialized services. By creating opportunities for direct engagement among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, GLOW seeks to help ensure that individuals from diverse backgrounds can better understand their options and advocate for their needs.Event DetailsEvent: GI & GU Patient Journey SymposiumDate: Friday, November 6, 2026Time: 9:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.Location: Mount Sinai Medical Center, Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center, 4310 Alton Road, Second Floor Conference Room, Miami Beach, FL 33140Cost: Free for patients and caregiversIncluded: Breakfast, lunch, and parkingRegistration:Additional information: 786-253-8712- MC Luxury EventsSpace is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.About GLOW OncologyGlobal Leadership in Oncology & Wellness (GLOW Oncology) is dedicated to educating, empowering, and connecting patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community partners to improve the cancer journey. Through educational programming, digital engagement, patient advocacy, and strategic collaborations, GLOW works to promote health equity, increase awareness of clinical trials, strengthen patient and caregiver support, and help individuals make informed decisions about their care.Learn more at .About Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Braman Comprehensive Cancer CenterMount Sinai Medical Center, located in Miami Beach, Florida, provides comprehensive healthcare services to South Florida and surrounding communities. Its Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center brings together cancer care and expertise to support patients throughout diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.Media Contact- MC Luxury EventsGLOW OncologyPhone: 786-253-8712Website:Information. Support. Hope. Together, every step of the way!

Andrea Eidelman

Global Leadership In Oncology and Wellness, Corp.

+1 3052984848

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GLOW Oncology and Mount Sinai Medical Center's to Host FREE GI & GU Patient Journey Symposium on November 6 News Provided By Global Leadership In Oncology and Wellness, Corp. October 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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