CLARK Material Handling Company Hosts 2026 Dealer Sales Meeting In Greensboro, North Carolina

CLARK dealer network

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CLARK dealers tour Tri-Lift Industries

Dealer network gathers for three days of product training, collaboration, and strategy discussions

- Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing and MarketingFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLARK Material Handling Company recently hosted its 2026 Dealer Sales Meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina. The multi-day event brought together authorized CLARK dealers from across the country to connect, collaborate, train on products, and discuss the future of material handling.The meeting took place at the Grandover Resort and Spa, with additional sessions and hands-on activities at Tri-Lift Industries, Inc., CLARK's authorized dealer serving the Greensboro area and the Carolinas. Dealers had the opportunity to get up close with CLARK equipment and explore products, applications, and solutions designed to help them better serve customers in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and other industrial environments.The gathering emphasized both technical knowledge and the strength of CLARK's dealer network. Participants discussed demand growth strategies, product innovations, and ways to deliver greater value to end users through reliable equipment, parts, service, and support. Industry partners, including representatives from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), also attended.“For over a century, dealers have been at the center of our success. This year's event welcomed over 90 CLARK dealers and was co-hosted by TRI-LIFT, highlighting the continued success of CLARK dealers everywhere.” said Brandon Bullard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CLARK Material Handling Company.“CLARK is growing exponentially and investing in the future of customer-driven technology combined with time-tested equipment to deliver something new to the market. CLARK dealers are essential to delivering the CLARK promise to every customer every day.”Tri-Lift Industries, a long-standing CLARK dealer and recent recipient of CLARK Dealer of Excellence recognition, provided local support and facilities for the meeting.CLARK Material Handling Company, headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, is a global manufacturer of forklifts and material handling equipment with more than a century of history in the industry. The company distributes its products through a network of more than 550 authorized dealers worldwide.About CLARK Material Handling CompanyCLARK Material Handling Company is a privately held global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts. In 1917, employees in Buchanan, Michigan built the first internal-combustion industrial truck, the Tructractor, launching the company into the material handling industry. CLARK offers a full range of internal combustion and electric trucks. For more information, visit .About Tri-Lift IndustriesTri-Lift Industries is an authorized CLARK dealer serving North Carolina, South Carolina, and southern Virginia. The family-owned company provides new and used equipment, rentals, parts, service, and training. For more information, visit or call 866-393-9833.Media Contact

Derek Box

Clark Material Handling Company

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CLARK Material Handling Company Hosts 2026 Dealer Sales Meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina News Provided By Clark Material Handling Company October 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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