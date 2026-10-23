ADVANCE REVIEW COPIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR MISADVENTURES ON K STREET BY K. RIVA LEVINSON, NOW AVAILABLE

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KRL International and Heresy Press / Skyhorse Publishing are pleased to announce that Advance Review Copies (eARCs) are now officially available for K. Riva Levinson 's highly anticipated memoir, MISADVENTURES ON K STREET: My Decade with the Architects of Modern Political Scandal acquired by Heresey Press (Publication Date: February 16, 2027). Accredited Journalists, book reviewers, literary editors, can now request early digital review copies (eARC) through the publisher.At age twenty-four, K. Riva Levinson joined Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly, Washington's most influential lobbying firm. The year was 1985, the onset of Ronald Reagan's second term, on the edge of a new post–Cold War order. What followed was a decade of extraordinary escapades that took her from the corridors of American political power to global flashpoints where she encountered larger-than-life personalities, faced mortal danger, and witnessed foreign policy play out on the ground with consequences that linger to this day. Her gripping new memoir, Misadventures on K Street, is a raw, personal account, revealing how today's lobbying machinery was built, and how Levinson was forged inside it.From her start at BMS&K, working with legendary lobbyists Charles Black, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Peter Kelly, Levinson became accustomed to being the only woman in the room. Her courage and thirst for exploration,“living in a state of perpetual restlessness, always straining to see beyond the next horizon.Levinson paints vivid pictures of the people she worked with, including Jonas Savimbi, the founder of Angola's opposition party UNITA, and Abdul Ghani Lone, who spent his life fighting for Kashmir's independence. Both were assassinated. In cinematic storytelling, she brings to life scores of perilous missions from her narrow escapes from post-election violence in Angola and civil war in Mogadishu to evading capture by the Indian army who believed she was a spy.Woven throughout is Levinson's deeply personal story: an unstable childhood, her close bond with her Holocaust survivor grandmother, and her experiences navigating a male-dominated world where sexual harassment was part of the landscape. Along the way, she fell in love, married, and became a mother, while her loyalty to the firm remained unwavering. In the end, Levinson reluctantly moved on. And in hindsight, she came to realize that the selfishness of others saved her from herself.Illustrated with original, archival materials, Misadventures on K Street lays bare the ethical compromises, covert operations, and political theater that fundamentally reshaped United States foreign policy. And it brings back to life Levinson's friends and colleagues whose stories, and lives, were cut short by the human fallout of high-stakes geopolitics.# # #"Misadventures on K Street is an invaluable look at the mechanics of political power in D.C. during the late Cold War era, told with the candor and integrity that have defined Riva's career." - U.S. Senator Chris Coons“An engaging account of the strange intersection of Washington lobbying, Cold War geopolitics, and the outsized personalities who shaped both... An illuminating and often surprising memoir.” - Jeff Flake, former U.S. Senator and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey# # #K. Riva Levinson, author of Misadventures on K Street, is a globally recognized political strategist and international field operative. For more than four decades, she has navigated the corridors of power, from the legendary firm of Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly in the mid-1980s, where the blueprint for modern political chaos was born, to the founding of her own consultancy, KRL International. Levinson holds degrees from Tufts and Georgetown Universities and an honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Ghana. Her first book, Choosing the Hero, chronicles her work advising Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected female president, and guiding her through exile, war, historic elections, and the rebuilding of a nation. The book was hailed as a“riveting geopolitical thriller” and is being republished for its tenth anniversary this year. Misadventures on K Street serves as its prequel.Author: K. Riva LevinsonPublisher: Heresy PressPublication Date: February 16, 2027Price: $32.99/hardcoverPrice: $16.99/KindleISBN: 9781683585640Contact for eARC requestsBernard Schweizer:...ORTony Forde:...Contact for interviews & other informationJane Wesman:...

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ADVANCE REVIEW COPIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR MISADVENTURES ON K STREET BY K. RIVA LEVINSON, NOW AVAILABLE News Provided By K Riva Levinson October 23, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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