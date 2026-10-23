Houston Moving Company Power Movers Featured In Forbes Advisor's Best Moving Companies In Houston List

Power Movers Team Members

The Houston moving company, founded by a 12-year Houston Police Department officer, holds a 4.8 Forbes Advisor Rating and 1,000+ customer reviews.

- Gary Williams, Founder of Power Movers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Power Movers, a Houston moving company, is featured in Forbes Advisor's "Best Moving Companies in Houston, TX" list, published Aug. 27, 2026. The company holds a 4.8 Forbes Advisor Rating.

The company was founded by Gary Williams, who served 12 years with the Houston Police Department's Central Division, which covers the Heights, Montrose, and River Oaks. Power Movers has more than 1,000 customer reviews.

"I was blown away. I had no idea we had been recognized by Forbes," Williams said. A customer hired the company and said it had chosen Power Movers because of the Forbes Advisor listing, he said.

Moving complaints led to a new company: Williams said the idea for Power Movers came in part from moving-company complaints he handled as an officer. He responded to five or six such calls, involving payment disputes, damaged belongings for which customers were not compensated, and theft complaints, including reports of missing items such as rings.

One call involved a couple who had hired movers for a move from out of state to Houston. According to Williams, their contract showed a price of about $3,500, and the final bill was around $7,500. The couple were told they would not get their belongings unless they paid the additional amount, he said.

"That is a substantial amount of money to have to come up with unexpectedly, and the situation stuck with me," Williams said.

Williams said many calls like it were treated as civil matters because they involved contracts or payment disputes. "Our hands were often tied," he said. "We could not simply arrest someone; we had to be able to prove theft or fraud. Even when a situation looked suspicious, proving it was another matter."

From side business to full-service moving company: Williams had no prior experience in the moving industry. He started Power Movers as a side business to supplement his income as an officer. About three months passed between the start of the project and the first job, during which he found a truck, developed the logo and designs, and had the truck wrapped. Most early jobs were booked on weekends, when he was off work.

Williams said finding customers was the hardest part of the first year. He said the first customer was extremely happy with the service, which convinced him the company was a good decision.

On hiring, Williams said he looked for people with clean backgrounds, good reputations, and a professional appearance. "Integrity was my number-one priority. I knew how important it was to have people customers could trust inside their homes," he said.

He credits police training for the company's approach to customer service. "The police academy is strict, and that experience influenced our manner, discipline, and approach to customer service," Williams said. "Putting customers first helped differentiate us from other companies."

Contracts were handwritten and signed when the company started. Much of that process is now automated, Williams said. "The most important part is still human contact and customer service," he said.

Power Movers' clients have included Tesla, Lululemon, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The company's first Rodeo job was moving out what was described to the team as the first sit-down restaurant in Rodeo history. At the end of the event, the crew packed glasses, plates, and silverware, broke down tables onto pallets, and moved everything from the Rodeo grounds to the restaurant's warehouse. Power Movers has handled the move every year since.

"The Rodeo is one of Houston's biggest annual events, so being able to take our company into that environment and be part of it was huge for us," Williams said.

Guidance for people hiring movers: Williams said he could not say whether moving fraud has become more or less common in Houston because he does not know the statistics. He said customers still describe bad experiences with other movers.

He recommends that people check a company's references and background, read its customer reviews, and look for a team with documented experience and verified reviews.

"Reviews matter, especially when a company has more than 1,100 of them," Williams said.

About Power Movers

Power Movers is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured Houston moving company with more than eight years of experience and more than 1,100 customer reviews. The company provides residential, commercial, local, and long-distance moving services along with packing supplies, moving help, and specialty moving services with vetted crews, end-to-end shipment tracking, and on-time guaranteed deliveries.



Gary Williams

Power Movers

+1 832-940-6683

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