Pinpoint Holdings Honors The Passing Of Board Member William S. Bill Lear

Banker, financier, educator and longtime Pinpoint board member remembered for his wisdom, energy and unfailing optimism

CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinpoint Holdings, parent company of Pinpoint Fiber and Cambridge Telephone Company, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of board member William S. "Bill" Lear, who died on October 11, 2026, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Bill joined the Pinpoint Holdings Board of Directors in 2010 and brought more than five decades of experience in banking, corporate finance and capital markets to the company. His counsel helped guide Pinpoint through a period of significant growth as it expanded fiber-to-the-home service across rural Nebraska."Bill was a remarkable man and a true friend to this company," said Tom Shoemaker, President and CEO of Pinpoint Holdings. "He had an extraordinary gift for cutting through complexity and helping us see the path forward, especially when it came to capital and strategy. But what we'll miss most is his spirit. Bill met every challenge with energy and optimism, and he made everyone around him better. Our thoughts are with Sharon and the entire Lear family."A Distinguished Career in FinanceBorn July 1, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bill earned his undergraduate degree from Yale Universityand his MBA from Harvard Business School, and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.He began his career with five years in investment banking at Hornblower & Weeks–Hemphill, Noyesbefore spending more than 20 years at The First National Bank of Chicago, where he became America'sfirst commercial banker to China. He went on to co-found The Chicago Corporation and later served asexecutive vice president and chief financial officer of BioSafe Medical Technologies, where he raisednearly $20 million to help build a first-of-its-kind diagnostic laboratory.In the years that followed, Bill advised small and mid-sized companies at Bridge Investment Corporationand as a Senior Advisor with FOCUS Investment Banking, helping businesses articulate their strategy tothe financial markets, identify sources of capital and structure private placements. He also taught atNorthwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and served as Vice-Chairman of Athena GlobalEnergy Solutions.A Life of ServiceBill gave generously of his time to his community. He served twelve years as a National Trustee of theLeukemia & Lymphoma Society, was Co-President of the Harvard Business School Club of Chicago, andserved on the boards of the Better Government Association and the Friends of Prentice at NorthwesternMemorial Hospital.A Boston Marathon runner and Everest trekker, Bill was known for his boundless physical energy and histrademark enthusiasm - often summed up in a single, heartfelt "Yay!"Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Peter M. Lear, Merritt Lear Beck (Christophe Beck) andAnna S. Lear; and his brother, Andrew R. Lear (Candyce Rylander).To honor Bill Lear's memory and legacy, Pinpoint will be donating to the Northwestern MemorialFoundation.About Pinpoint HoldingsPinpoint Holdings is the parent company of Pinpoint Fiber and Cambridge Telephone Company,delivering fiber-to-the-home broadband to rural communities across Nebraska. Pinpoint designs andbuilds its network in-house and serves more than 7,000 fiber internet customers across approximately22,000 passings.###

PAMELA WESTADT

Pinpoint Fiber

+1 308-697-1818

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Pinpoint Holdings Honors the Passing of Board Member William S. "Bill" Lear News Provided By Pinpoint Fiber October 23, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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