Himanta Biswa Sarma Mocks Rahul Gandhi As An Eternal Youth Product

Himanta Biswa Sarma Critiques Congress Leadership

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a satirical swipe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as an "eternal youth product" who "never grows old and never becomes mature". Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Sarma mocked the Congress' portrayal of Gandhi as a youth leader despite his age, sarcastically remarking that by the same metric, he too could claim to belong to Generation Z. "I agree with the Prime Minister that the Congress party is attempting to relaunch the same product every year. Today, the Congress party even considers a 57-year-old gentleman to be a youth and Gen Z. By that logic, I would also be Gen Z, as I am 57 years old," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Reflections on Political Strategy and Foreign Tours

Further ridiculing the Congress leadership, Sarma said that the opposition party appears to have found an evergreen figure that defies age and progression. "The Congress has discovered one product for India: an eternal youth product called Rahul Gandhi. He never grows old and never becomes mature. Every time, he is relaunched as a youth icon," Sarma remarked.

Describing what he called a recurring cycle of political setbacks followed by foreign vacations, the Chief Minister added, "I think that is what the Prime Minister explained: they keep trying to launch a failed product, and every time it fails, Rahul Gandhi himself goes abroad for a cooling-off period. Once that period is over, he returns, and the Congress party tries to relaunch him again."

Prime Minister Modi's Stance on the Opposition

Sarma's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of "staking" the nation's international standing solely to launch a "failed product". Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi said, "While the world is searching for a new order, some people are dreaming of disorder in India. Today, when there is so much turmoil across the globe, an image of a strong India should be presented to the world; yet, these individuals are actively working to tarnish India's global reputation. They travel abroad to defame the nation and appeal for foreign intervention. One wonders how long Congress will continue to stake the nation just to launch their 'failed product.'"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)