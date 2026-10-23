Dialogue Is Central To OPEC's Objectives

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By HE Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General

Dialogue' is an evocative word, one that has engaged some of civilisation's greatest minds. It has also been front and centre of OPEC's objectives since the Organisation was formed back in September 1960.

The meaning of the word and the philosophy behind the concept reveals why dialogue is such a critical part of OPEC's work. It is an interplay of words that focuses on developing meaning between, or among, a number of people. It looks to build bridges and develop positive relations. Above all, it is about advancing understanding, and appreciating the need to engage with a variety of viewpoints.

Dialogue was pivotal to OPEC's initial formation 66 years ago, and since then, the Organisation has been a leader in continually looking to foster dialogue among all stakeholders in the international energy community. It is intrinsic to OPEC, which can be viewed in the Organisation's most important documents.

In its history, OPEC has issued three Solemn Declarations. These followed Conferences of Sovereigns and heads of state of OPEC member countries, namely, in Algeria in 1975, Venezuela in 2000 and Saudi Arabia in 2007. In each Declaration, the importance of dialogue was clear.

The first highlighted“support for dialogue, cooperation and concerted action for the solution of the major problems facing the world economy.” The second sought“to actively seek new and effective channels of dialogue between oil producers and consumers, for the purpose of market stability, transparency and sustainable growth of the world economy.” And the third looked to“strengthen and broaden the dialogue between energy producers and consumers through the International Energy Forum and other international and regional fora, for the benefit of all.”

It has also been a core part of every OPEC Long-Term Strategy since the very first was issued in 2006.

To support all this in practical terms, the Organisation has established International Energy Dialogues with a host of stakeholders, covering a diversity of relationships.

Two significant producer-consumer dialogues will take place this week, namely, the 8th high-level meeting of the OPEC-China dialogue in Beijing and the 7th high-level meeting of the OPEC-India dialogue in New Delhi. OPEC also has successful dialogues with other large consumers, such as the European Union.

OPEC is acutely conscious of the importance of the relationship between producers and consumers, given the interdependent nature of the industry. The Organisation has strived to ensure that relations are professional and candid, yet agreeable and cordial.

We remain convinced that only through constructive, meaningful and regular dialogue can the required awareness and understanding be reached with the relevant parties on what conditions are necessary for attaining a stable oil market.

This also goes for other dialogues, such as producer-producer and international organisation-to-international organisation.

This includes the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue, the OPEC-Africa Energy Dialogue, the OPEC-Gas Exporting Countries Forum Dialogue, the trilateral dialogue with the International Energy Forum and the International Energy Agency, as well as other dialogues over the years, such as with the G20, KAPSARC, OLACDE, the Brazilian Petroleum and Gas Institute and the Vienna Energy Club.

A further manifestation of OPEC's commitment to dialogue is its biannual International Seminar, regarded as one of the premier events on the global energy calendar. Appearing in various forms over the decades, these high-profile gatherings have been unified in their breadth of outreach, demonstrating the convening power of OPEC.

The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in 1969. Each edition has reflected the key issues facing the industry at the time, while underscoring the timelessness of dialogue and cooperation in support of stable and sustainable energy markets.

The tradition will continue when the 10th OPEC International Seminar will take place at the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on 7-8 July 2027, under the theme 'Navigating Towards a Stable Energy Future'.

For OPEC, all these dialogues have common objectives: to contribute to global oil market stability; heighten understanding of OPEC's views, and better understand others; counter misguided narratives around oil; promote the sustainable use of oil and its associated products; enhance expertise and research capabilities; and secure and improve the collective interests of Member Countries.

Furthermore, the success of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC member countries and 10 non-OPEC countries has demonstrated the potential of the energy dialogues to attain even greater heights.

With its tenth anniversary in December this year, the DoC has proven to be an essential element for oil market stability since it was inaugurated at the end of 2016, helping the industry, and the global economy, overcome several downturns, such as the one caused by the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Today, OPEC's International Energy Dialogues are in positive health, and further building on these is a core part of OPEC's raison d'être.

Moreover, the dialogues not only fulfil part of OPEC's core mandate but underscore the Organisation's unwavering commitment to the multilateral system and the principles of international relations based on respect for all nations as the best means to address the challenges of our times.