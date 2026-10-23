Pentagon Cites Large 'Black Triangle' In New UFO Docs

Pentagon unsealed the latest batch of its UFO files on Friday, with some of them being from this year.

In one of the 2026 documents, it is said that United States federal law enforcement agents spotted an "unidentified craft presenting as a matte black triangular shape of extremely low aspect ratio," with its wingspan estimated to be between 13 and 15 feet (roughly 3.9 and 4.6 meters).

The file further mentioned that the craft's alignment was "completely horizontal," with no tilting, swaying, or wobbling detected during its vertical ascent. When the desired 200 to 300 feet altitude was reached, the craft is said to have stayed still for around 20 seconds before transitioning directly into high-speed horizontal flight. Observers noted that there was "no detectable acoustic signature" during the maneuver.

Other files released today included incidents dating all the way back to the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.