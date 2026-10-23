Zelensky: Ukraine Ready For Negotiations At Any Time Russia Determines Whether They Take Place

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this announcement during a speech at the Hudson Institute, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations at any time, but whether they take place depends on Russia's position.

“My team and I spoke with President Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. We discussed the results of the meetings in Oslo and St. Petersburg, as well as how to make progress in diplomacy in November. We agreed to hold a trilateral meeting-between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia-at the team level. We plan to meet in the first half of November,” Zelensky noted.

He recalled that Ukraine had expected such a meeting to take place as early as October, but the Russian side found a reason to avoid the talks.

According to the President, ensuring the negotiation process requires joint efforts with the U.S., Europe, and other partners, as well as continued pressure from Washington on Moscow.

“Can they take place without the United States or without American pressure on Russia? Probably not. That is precisely why we are counting on the United States to continue prioritizing this issue at all levels,” the head of state emphasized.

says ceasefire, security guarantees are conditions for just peace for Ukrain

Zelensky also stressed the need to move from trilateral talks at the technical level to a meeting of leaders, since key issues can only be resolved at the highest level.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the first step toward genuine diplomacy in relations with Russia should be a ceasefir, after which it will be possible to work substantively on a peace plan.