President: Speed Limits For Starlink And Starshield Remain In Effect
"Speed limits for Starlink and Starshield are still in effect. The speeds have not been restored. And the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. We are waiting for the interceptors, which had already been agreed upon. But they still haven't arrived. This is a real problem, because the Russians are attacking us almost every day,” Zelensky said.
He also noted that this is happening while Ukraine continues to carry out successful operations on the front lines.
“We continue to hold our ground. It has become more difficult-partly due to the policy regarding Starlink and Starshield and the speed limits. But our front line continues to hold, and I am proud of how strong our people are,” Zelenskyy said.Read also: Trump asked Musk to lift Starlink restrictions in Ukraine – WSJ
As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump declined to comment on reports that he had called SpaceX owner Elon Musk to request that restrictions on access to Starlink in Ukraine be lifted, but stated that Musk had restored the network's service.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment