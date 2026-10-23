President: Speed Limits For Starlink And Starshield Remain In Effect

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a speech at the Hudson Institute, according to Ukrinform.

"Speed limits for Starlink and Starshield are still in effect. The speeds have not been restored. And the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. We are waiting for the interceptors, which had already been agreed upon. But they still haven't arrived. This is a real problem, because the Russians are attacking us almost every day,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that this is happening while Ukraine continues to carry out successful operations on the front lines.

“We continue to hold our ground. It has become more difficult-partly due to the policy regarding Starlink and Starshield and the speed limits. But our front line continues to hold, and I am proud of how strong our people are,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump asked Musk to liftrestrictions in Ukraine – WSJ

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump declined to comment on reports that he had called SpaceX owner Elon Musk to request that restrictions on access to Starlink in Ukraine be lifted, but stated that Musk had restored the network's service.

Photo: Office of the President