Jordan Declares Three-Day National Mourning For Karak Church Attack Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Friday issued a communiqué declaring three days of national mourning across the Kingdom, starting Friday, October 23, 2026, following the deadly terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Humud in Karak Governorate.

During the mourning period, flags will be flown at half-mast atop the buildings of ministries, government departments, public institutions and agencies in tribute to the innocent victims killed in what the government described as a heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.

The measure also expresses the grief and solidarity of all Jordanians over the tragic incident.

The government extended its sincerest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, the people of Karak and citizens across the Kingdom. It prayed that God grant the martyrs His boundless mercy, give their families patience and solace, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF