PM: Perpetrators Of Karak Attack Will Not Escape Justice

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan affirmed that those responsible for the criminal act that claimed the lives of innocent Jordanians in Karak on Friday would not escape punishment.

Chairing a security meeting at the Karak Governorate building on Friday evening, Hassan said His Majesty King Abdullah II had directed all state agencies to mobilize their resources and efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure they receive the punishment they deserve.

"Our agencies will spare no effort, and we will apprehend them," the prime minister said.

"This is the result of terrorist takfiri ideology and blind extremism, and we will not allow society to follow this path," Hassan added.

He stressed that the government would take the strongest legal measures against anyone who incites discord or seeks to exploit divisions to introduce extremism into Jordanian society, describing such action as essential and necessary.

"Under the leadership of His Majesty the King, we will remain, as we have always been, an impenetrable bulwark against this takfiri ideology and these misguided Kharijites, who have absolutely no place among us. Nor is there any place in our country or society for anyone who cooperates with them," Hassan said.

The prime minister opened the meeting by paying tribute to the victims of the Karak attack, describing them as among the finest sons of the nation, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

During the meeting, Hassan received briefings from relevant ministers and security agency chiefs on the condition of the injured and the progress of security operations to track down the perpetrators, bring them to justice and ensure they face punishment for their heinous crime.

//Petra// MF