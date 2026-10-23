Inspired Health Opens Waitlist For Integrative Cognitive Care In Columbia, SC

MENAFN - GetNews) The practice is accepting waitlist registrations from adults whose cognitive symptoms persist despite normal-range lab results, offering a root-cause evaluation model that investigates the system's standard workups.

COLUMBIA, SC - October 23, 2026 - Inspired Health, the integrative medicine practice founded by Dana M.I. Nairn, MD, FAIHM, announces it's now accepting waitlist registrations from Columbia-area patients seeking a thorough investigation of cognitive health concerns. The practice combines conventional clinical evaluation with complementary systems, including genomics, nutrition, hormonal health, and environmental medicine, to identify root causes of complex conditions rather than managing symptoms in isolation.

Functional cognitive decline is a cognitive impairment that disrupts daily functioning but doesn't yet meet the criteria for a formal neurological diagnosis. It's the category that standard medicine handles poorly, because the tests designed to catch diagnosable diseases often return clean results while the patient continues to struggle. That gap is precisely where Inspired Health operates.

Who Benefits Most This isn't a memory clinic, and it's not designed for patients who need neurological specialty care. Patients who tend to benefit most are adults who've already pursued conventional evaluation, received within-normal results, and are still navigating symptoms like brain fog, word-finding difficulty, inconsistent attention, or mood-related cognitive changes. Many are also managing chronic inflammation, metabolic imbalance, or immune system dysfunction, and suspect that these conditions are connected to what's happening cognitively. They're right to suspect that.

The other defining characteristic is readiness. Dr. Nairn works with patients as active participants in building their own evaluation and treatment plan. That's not a branding statement. It means patients bring their history, observations, and questions into the process rather than following a predetermined protocol. If that kind of engagement isn't what you're looking for right now, this practice probably isn't the right fit at this moment.

How the Evaluation Works Unlike standard workups, integrative evaluation investigates suboptimal function within normal reference ranges, where many of the addressable contributors to cognitive symptoms actually reside.

Consider a patient in their mid-forties with persistent mental fatigue and difficulty concentrating. A conventional workup rules out obvious neurological pathology and returns normal results on basic metabolic panels. The recommendation is to manage stress and follow up if things worsen. Nothing changes.

The same patient, evaluated through an integrative lens, might show thyroid function at the low end of the normal range but not functioning optimally for that individual. A nutritional deficit affecting neurotransmitter production. A disrupted cortisol rhythm built up over years of chronic stress. A genetic variant that reduces the body's capacity to clear specific environmental toxins. Each of those is a real, addressable contributor. None appears on a standard cognitive screen.

Depending on what a patient's history and clinical picture suggest, the evaluation may include assessment of nutritional status; hormonal and adrenal function; thyroid markers beyond TSH alone; metabolic and blood sugar regulation; genetic predispositions relevant to inflammation and cognitive performance; environmental exposures; detoxification capacity; and stress physiology.

It's worth being direct about what this model doesn't promise. Not every cognitive symptom has a discoverable root cause, and an integrative evaluation isn't a substitute for neurological specialty care when that's clearly indicated. It addresses the tendency to wait for symptoms to meet a formal diagnostic threshold before investigating contributing factors. Waiting doesn't create more options. It tends to close them.

Patients who've worked through Inspired Health's personalized evaluation process report improved mental clarity within weeks of implementing their treatment plans, though timelines vary and no specific outcome is guaranteed. The goal is to understand what's actually driving symptoms, then address them directly.

Next Steps Because each evaluation requires significant clinical time and individualized depth, Inspired Health maintains a selective waitlist rather than an open-schedule model. That structure protects the standard of care for every patient currently under Dr. Nairn's care and for every patient who joins.

Joining the waitlist doesn't lock you into a treatment plan. It starts a conversation.

If you're a Columbia-area adult with complex or chronic health concerns and you're ready to be an active participant in your own care, you can request a consultation or join the waitlist at .

About Inspired Health

Inspired Health is an integrative medicine practice in Columbia, South Carolina, founded by Dana M.I. Nairn, MD, FAIHM, a board-certified physician in both internal medicine and integrative medicine. The practice serves adults with complex, chronic health conditions who want a thorough investigation of root causes rather than symptom-level management. Core patient concerns include early cognitive symptoms such as brain fog and attention lapses, chronic inflammation, immune dysfunction, and metabolic imbalance. Every treatment plan is developed collaboratively, with the patient as an active participant in their own care.