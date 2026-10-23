Sell To Bobby Announces Direct Cash Purchase Program For Tenant-Occupied And Distressed Properties In Miramar And Across Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) Florida landlords and homeowners can sell rental properties with tenants in place, skip repairs entirely, and receive a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours through Sell To Bobby's direct purchase program.

MIRAMAR, FL - October 23, 2026 - Sell To Bobby, a BBB-listed Florida cash home buyer, today announced its direct purchase program is actively serving landlords and homeowners across Miramar and Florida who need to sell occupied rental properties, distressed homes, or inherited properties without waiting for leases to expire, making repairs, or depending on a buyer's financing approval. The company delivers cash offers within 24 hours, closes in as few as seven days, and covers all closing costs with no fees or commissions deducted from the seller's proceeds.

The program addresses a specific problem that the traditional listing market handles poorly: a rental property with a tenant still in place, deferred maintenance piling up, and an owner working against a real deadline rather than an open-ended one.

"A lot of landlords assume they're stuck waiting out the lease before they can sell," said Bobby Suarez, Founder of Sell To Bobby. "They think they have to get the tenant out, then fix the roof, then list. We can work around all of that. The tenant doesn't have to leave before closing, and the condition of the property isn't a dealbreaker."

Why Traditional Sales Work Against Tenant-Occupied Properties When a landlord lists an occupied rental on the open market, the pool of potential buyers shrinks quickly. Most retail buyers won't purchase a home they can't move into right away. That leaves investors, who price in every uncertainty they can see: the lease restriction on showings, the unknown condition of the interior, and any deferred repairs the property needs. The seller's negotiating position weakens with each week the property sits on the market, while insurance premiums, property taxes, and routine maintenance continue to erode the return.

Sell To Bobby's model cuts that sequence short. There's no financing contingency that can collapse at the last minute, no inspection clause giving a buyer an exit after weeks of waiting, and no requirement to schedule access for showings through a tenant. The seller names a closing date, and Sell To Bobby works toward it.

Straight Talk on How Cash Offers Are Priced Sell To Bobby purchases properties in their current condition, including homes with roof damage, water intrusion, foundation concerns, or years of deferred upkeep. Nothing needs to be repaired before closing.

That convenience comes with a real tradeoff, and the company is direct about it. Because Sell To Bobby takes on the property as-is and absorbs all repair costs after closing, its cash offers typically fall around 70 to 85 percent of a property's after-repair value. A fully renovated, market-ready property listed with an agent and sold to a financed buyer could command a higher price. What a cash sale provides instead is certainty, a transaction timeline measured in days rather than months, no repair bills, no commissions, and no risk of a deal falling through when a buyer's lender backs out.

For sellers working within a tight timeline, or whose carrying costs are compounding faster than a retail sale can resolve them, that tradeoff frequently makes the math work in their favor.

Karen Knox, who sold a home in poor condition through Sell To Bobby, described the experience this way: "For us, they were the fairest of them all, and they delivered. They never lied or pretended. We sold. It was a wreck of a house, but they bought it."

Who This Fits This program fits owners whose property's condition, occupancy, or timeline puts them at a disadvantage in a traditional sale.

Consider a common situation: a landlord owns a duplex, one unit is occupied under a lease with several months remaining, and the roof has needed work for two seasons. Listing that property means coordinating showings around a tenant's schedule, disclosing the roof issue to every buyer who walks through, watching investors reprice their offers based on the repair estimate, and carrying the full cost of ownership through a 60- to 90-day escrow. A cash offer that closes in two weeks, with no repair requirement and no commission due at closing, removes each one of those friction points.

It's also worth knowing where this approach runs into real limits. The fastest closings happen when the title is clean. Properties with unresolved liens, probate complications, or title disputes can require more time before closing can proceed, though those issues don't automatically take a property out of consideration. Sell To Bobby purchases single-family homes, condos, townhouses, duplexes, and multifamily units throughout Florida, with active buying in Miramar and the surrounding South Florida market.

Getting a Number Without Committing to Anything Florida property owners who've decided it's time to sell don't have to guess at what a cash offer looks like. Requesting one costs nothing and carries no obligation. Knowing the number makes a decision that feels uncertain into a simple comparison.

Homeowners and landlords can request a no-obligation cash offer at selltobobby.

About Sell To Bobby

Sell To Bobby is a Florida-based cash home buyer founded by Bobby Suarez. The company purchases residential and investment properties directly from owners throughout Miami and Florida, including properties in any condition, tenant-occupied units, and homes facing foreclosure, code violations, or other complications. Sell To Bobby covers all closing costs, charges no fees or commissions, and gives every seller the ability to choose their own closing date, with transactions available in as little as seven days. Sell To Bobby is BBB-listed and serves homeowners and property owners across Florida who want to sell without the traditional listing process.