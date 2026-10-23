50 Years On The Road: Terry Atamian And Atamian Honda Mark Golden Anniversary In Tewksbury

MENAFN - GetNews)Terry Atamian Family-owned Tewksbury powerhouse celebrates five decades of bulletproof Honda engineering, deep New England roots, and unyielding community support.

TEWKSBURY, Mass. - October 23, 2026 - On October 27, 2026, Atamian Honda officially hits the 50-year mark, celebrating a half-century of keeping drivers across Greater Boston, Tewksbury, and Lowell moving forward. Operating from its flagship 40,000-square-foot facility at 150 Main Street, the family-owned dealership will host an anniversary luncheon on October 27 to honor the dedicated team members, loyal drivers, partners, and local families who have powered the franchise since its doors first opened in 1976.

A Legacy Sparked by Dirt, Water, and Grit

The origin story of Atamian Honda didn't start inside a corporate boardroom-it began in the muddy waters of Pout Pond in Uxbridge, Massachusetts.

Back in the mid-1970s, a young Terry Atamian accidentally rode his Honda QA50 minibike straight into the pond. Unfazed, the teenager hauled the drowned bike out, pulled the spark plug, cleared the water out of the cylinder, and kicked the engine back to life. That moment of hands-on problem-solving sparked a lifelong respect for Honda's legendary engineering and unmatched dependability.

When Terry's father, Bob Atamian-then operating a local Volkswagen franchise-looked to diversify during VW's market shifts in the mid-70s, Terry Atamian made his case: bet big on Honda. Impressed by the brand's superior craftsmanship and reliability, the family made it official. On October 27, 1976, Atamian Honda was launched in Tewksbury under Atamian Volkswagen Incorporated.

"Growing up surrounded by grease, gears, and engine blocks, I realized early on that build quality is everything-and Honda nailed it," said Terry Atamian, President of Atamian Honda. "Five decades later, that simple focus on mechanical excellence and straightforward, honest service remains the heartbeat of our operation."

Over 100 Years of Automotive Tradition

The Atamian family's deep footprint in New England transportation spans more than a century:



Early 1900s: Archie Atamian launched Atamian and Lindquist Trucking in Uxbridge.

Mid-20th Century: Nish Atamian expanded the family reach with Rambler stores across Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston, alongside Atamian Ford on Commonwealth Ave.

1961: Eli and Bob Atamian established Atamian Motors in Worcester. Late 1960s: Bob opened Atamian Volkswagen in Tewksbury, laying the groundwork for Honda's debut seven years later.

As demand for Honda skyrocketed, the dealership phased out Volkswagen, redeveloped its property, acquired neighboring acreage, and built the state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot facility driving the business today. Highlighting this sustainable growth, The Lowell Sun reported in July 2010 that Terry Atamian led a multi-million-dollar expansion while doubling the team to around 70 employees over two decades-all without a single layoff.

Driving Change Off the Showroom Floor

Atamian Honda's dedication goes far beyond sales and service; it is built into the fabric of the community. As highlighted by The Lowell Sun, the dealership has consistently directed nearly $100,000 annually back into local causes, non-profits, and youth programs.

Key supported community partners include:



Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Genesis Fund

Boys & Girls Club

Tewksbury Patriotic Activities Committee

T.H.E. Farm Tewksbury Tewksbury Youth Soccer, Little League, and Girls Softball

Demonstrating this commitment to giving back, Terry Atamian recently secured a private tour of Jay Leno's famed car collection in July 2026 with a $36,000 winning bid. The funds directly benefited physical therapy scholarships at UMass Lowell in memory of his late brother, Robbie Atamian.

"Hitting a 50-year milestone isn't just about selling cars; it's about the trust New England families have placed in us for generations," added Terry Atamian. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of our story, and we look forward to driving into the future together."

About Atamian Honda

Located at 150 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA, Atamian Honda is a premier automotive dealership serving Greater Boston, Tewksbury, Lowell, and surrounding communities. Established on October 27, 1976, and led by President Terry Atamian, the dealership represents a rich legacy of family-owned automotive leadership committed to quality, integrity, and community service.

To learn more, visit TerryAtamian.