Yicai Global Unveils 10-Year Strategy To Expand Global Reach, AI, And Business Services

MENAFN - GetNews)Yicai Global, the English-language news service of Yicai Media Group, is gearing up for a decade of international expansion, with a new strategy built around multilingual journalism, artificial intelligence, global content production, and business services for Chinese and foreign companies.

The MAPS strategy, unveiled at an event in Shanghai on October 21, marking Yicai Global's 10th anniversary, has four pillars -- Matrix, AI, Pivot, and Service -- on which the news outlet will build a world-class financial media and business services platform by 2035.

The 10-year strategy in brief:

Matrix -- expanding global reach: Yicai Global plans to build on its English-language coverage by gradually adding French, Spanish, Arabic, and other languages, while expanding its presence across major international social media platforms. It also intends to establish overseas content hubs in key locations in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, creating a global news-gathering network across multiple time zones. The goal is to move from producing content in China for global distribution to producing content worldwide for global audiences.

AI -- transforming content production and distribution: Yicai Global aims to develop a proprietary intelligent content platform and use AI in areas such as topic planning, multilingual translation, data analysis, and targeted distribution to enhance the efficiency of both content production and dissemination.

Pivot -- building a global content ecosystem and strengthening China's voice: Yicai Global plans to combine its own reporting and editorial insights with perspectives from international thought leaders, as well as expertise from global media outlets, financial institutions, and businesses. By diversifying its content sources and refining its narrative approach, it aims to bring Chinese perspectives more prominently into global financial and economic discussions.

Service -- supporting businesses in cross-border expansion: Yicai Global will focus on helping Chinese companies expand overseas and foreign businesses deepen their presence in China. Working with partners, it aims to integrate communications, research, consulting, events, and resource matching to provide a suite of services covering brand communication, market intelligence, and business development.

At the October 21 event, Yicai Global also launched joint projects with several institutions and companies, including Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center, iMpact, Fudan University's School of Management, UOB China, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, CNBC, and ChuHai GO.

Furthermore, the 'World Media on China' report, based on four consecutive years of Yicai Global data analysis, was released at the event. It examines trends and narrative patterns in the international media coverage of China, and aims to provide an empirical basis for assessing the country's image in the arena of international public opinion.

The event also hosted two roundtable discussions on the globalization and cross-border business of Chinese firms, exploring what they can learn from the experience of multinational corporations as they go global, and the links between international communications, the way Chinese businesses present their global expansion, and their efforts to build international brands.

About Yicai Global

Launched in August 2016, Yicai Global is the English-language news service of Yicai Media Group, the financial news arm of Shanghai Media Group, which is one of China's largest state-owned media conglomerates. Focused primarily on China's business world, Yicai Global is dedicated to providing reliable and insightful information and analysis of the economy, finance, tech, startups, and entrepreneurs.