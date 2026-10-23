Rodin Law Firm Nears Three Decades Of Trial-Ready Civil Litigation In Alberta

MENAFN - GetNews) A Calgary Firm Built for Complex, Contested Claims Reaffirms Its Focus as It Approaches Its 30th Year

Calgary, AB - October 23, 2026 - Rodin Law Firm, a Calgary-based civil litigation practice founded in 1997 by Greg Rodin, K.C., is approaching its 30th year of continuous operation and marks the occasion by reaffirming what it's always been: a firm that takes seriously injured Albertans into complex, contested disputes and prepares those cases for trial when the opposing side won't settle fairly.

That focus matters now because the legal landscape for seriously injured people hasn't gotten easier. Insurers arrive at disputes with experienced counsel and defined settlement targets from day one. The individual on the other side of that equation usually doesn't. Rodin Law Firm exists to close that gap.

Who Should Contact Rodin Law Firm The firm serves individuals across Calgary and Alberta facing high-stakes civil claims, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical and dental negligence, and disability insurance disputes. It's built for cases where the facts are genuinely contested, the damages are significant, and serious preparation is what determines the outcome.

The firm doesn't handle small-claims matters, high-volume routine claims, or cases where the complexity doesn't justify intensive litigation work. If you're unsure whether your situation fits, ask before time runs out.

Key Facts Founded in Calgary, Alberta, in 1997 by Greg Rodin, K.C. Approaching its 30th year of continuous civil litigation practice in 2027 Practice areas: personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical and dental negligence, disability insurance disputes, and complex civil claims Trial and appellate experience in both Alberta and British Columbia Partner Cary J.M. Rodin holds an LL.B. from the University of Victoria (1994) and previously served as an Assistant Chief Crown Prosecutor at Alberta Justice before returning to the firm in 2013 Cary J.M. Rodin has taught Trial Advocacy at the University of Calgary Faculty of Law

The Problem: Asymmetry in Legal Resources When a disability insurer denies coverage, it does so with an in-house legal team that has reviewed the policy, cataloged the technical grounds for denial, and prepared to defend that position. The claimant typically receives a letter. When a medical negligence dispute arises after a patient suffers harm from care that fell below an accepted standard, the healthcare provider's insurer begins building its defense immediately. The patient is still in recovery.

That's the structural problem. Both sides don't start from the same place. Experienced legal representation doesn't guarantee a specific outcome, but it directly addresses that imbalance. Without it, the case that deserved to go to trial never gets there.

Timing also catches people off guard. Alberta's Limitations Act sets a basic two-year limitation period that runs from the date a claim was, or reasonably should have been, discovered. Two years can feel like enough time. It often isn't, once you factor in recovery, specialist consultations, and the period most injured people spend waiting to see whether an insurer will act fairly without being pushed. By the time someone seeks legal advice, the real window is often much shorter than expected.

The Firm's Approach: Preparation Built for Trial Consider a situation where someone is seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident, goes through months of treatment, and receives an early settlement offer from an insurer while still uncertain about the full extent of their injuries. The number in the offer may sound meaningful. What it actually does is permanently release every future claim, including costs not yet fully understood while the person was still recovering. Signing that document closes the case. There's no reopening.

This is the kind of decision that looks different with experienced counsel than without it. The difference isn't just legal knowledge. It's understanding what hasn't been quantified yet, what expert evidence would be needed to establish it, and what the case is actually worth at trial if the other side refuses to move.

Partner Cary J.M. Rodin's background as an Assistant Chief Crown Prosecutor shapes how the firm approaches this directly. Trying serious criminal matters requires presenting complex evidence to decision-makers who respond to precision and quickly discount overreach. That discipline applies equally in civil litigation. Expert reports need to be rigorous. Damage theories need internal consistency. Witnesses need to hold up under cross-examination. Getting those things right is what separates preparation from the appearance of preparation.

The firm has applied that approach at trial and appellate levels in both Alberta and British Columbia.

A Straightforward Statement on Outcomes No honest litigation practice guarantees results. Any firm that does should be treated with skepticism. Experienced, trial-ready representation offers a realistic chance at fair compensation for people who've been seriously injured, backed by the skill and preparation to see it through if the other side won't move without pressure.

That's what's on offer here. Not a promise. A genuine effort from a firm that's been building this kind of case for nearly 30 years.

About Rodin Law Firm

Rodin Law Firm is a Calgary-based litigation practice founded in 1997 by Greg Rodin, K.C. The firm represents individuals throughout Calgary and Alberta in personal injury, medical negligence, motor vehicle accidents, disability insurance disputes, and complex civil litigation. Partner Cary J.M. Rodin brings trial and appellate experience across Alberta and British Columbia, a background in Crown prosecution, and prior instruction in Trial Advocacy at the University of Calgary Faculty of Law. The firm's work is preparation-intensive and focused on complex, contested cases where experience and trial readiness directly affect outcomes. If you're dealing with a serious injury claim, a denied disability benefit, or a medical negligence dispute and you want to understand your options before time limits close them off, contact Rodin Law Firm to speak with a lawyer about your situation.