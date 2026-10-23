Jude Austin, O's Debut Album Kickstarter Kickstarter Culture Fund And Kickstarter 'Project We Love' Badge Recipient

MENAFN - GetNews) Jude Austin, O is an Australian vocalist, songwriter, and music producer whose debut album of 10 songs is here to 'write us into a new era.' His Kickstarter has received a 'Projects we Love' badge and the Kickstarter Culture Fund.

Sydney, Australia - October 23, 2026 - Jude Austin, O is an Australian vocalist, songwriter, and music producer that is here to 'write us into a new era.' His debut album is 10 songs that have lifted him beyond bullying and isolation as he transitioned into his core self. His songs are here to be that same portal for others into their own unique authenticity.

His music is pop-alternative-blues and the record will be produced by Nick at Forbes Street Studio, Sydney who has worked with Elton John, Keith Urban, and Niall Horan.

The Kickstarter Project to help support the recording of his debut album has received a 'Projects we Love' Badge by Kickstarter and is a recipient of the Kickstarter Culture Fund- both earmark exemplary creativity, innovation, and the ability to deliver.

Jude is excited to connect his Kickstarter with new listeners eager to hear his 'vision of a new era' and lift into their own highest sense of purpose.

Traction-

Jude's most recent single release Find me at Home received new music rotation on Los Angeles based Breaking Sound Radio dedicated to emerging artists with a global 1.2million listener base as well as featured on Artist Spotlight. Breaking Sound has been known to play major artists such as Chappell Roan up to years before they break. The single has been featured and playlisted across USA and Europe-based music publications.

Key quotes-

Obscure Sound USA quotes, Find Me at Home "is an affecting, personal success from Jude Austin, O"

Tracktally UK Magazine quotes, "Find Me at Home works because the emotional core is so direct... Find Me at Home offers something powerful: not an easy answer, but companionship.

Find Me at Home introduces a songwriter with a distinctive voice, a compelling personal perspective, and the willingness to turn difficult experiences into something meaningful for others."

-Obliq Sound USA quotes Sept 2026 "Find Me at Home" has a rare ability to sound both incredibly close and enormous at the same time. The melodies are beautiful, the composition feels carefully crafted, and the production and mix reach an impressively high level. Jude's voice is particularly captivating, bringing vulnerability, character and emotional weight to every section.

This is not an isolated artistic endeavour. Jude is also an award winning filmmaker and cinematographer of 18 years filming the productions of Grammy winners Rufus du Sol (on 8 of their music videos with 100s of millions of views, 4 of which received Vimeo Staff Picks), Kesha for Spotify, and Baker Boy (where he was nominated as part of a team for an ARIA for best music video), as well as being on set with Billie Eilish.

In 2026 he received multiple USA based film festival nominations, selections, and one win for his self-directed Music Video for original song 'White Rivers'.

CAMPAIGN DETAILS

Kickstarter campaign:

Artist: Jude Austin, O · Album: O Debut Album

Press contact: ...d

About Jude Austin, O

Jude Austin, who records as O, is an Australian vocalist, songwriter, music producer and filmmaker based in Sydney. His debut pop-alternative-blues album, funded through Kickstarter and produced at Forbes Street Studio, is a collection of 10 songs about moving beyond bullying and isolation and into his core self. His mission is to write us into a new era and to give listeners a portal into their own unique authenticity. Learn more at