Soda Peak Gummies Publishes Guide to the Honey Trick for Men, Baking SodaPeak Ingredients, and Complete Fact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SodaPeak has released updated supplement facts for Soda Peak Gummies, a once-daily dietary supplement gummy for adult men formulated with an 82 mg proprietary blend of nine listed ingredients: Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, Ashwagandha, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris and Horny Goat Weed Extract. Official Website:

The release comes as online searches for the "honey trick for men," the "baking soda trick for men" and the "horse soda trick" have increased across the United States and Canada. SodaPeak is providing label information for Soda Peak, also searched as SodaPeak and Soda Horse Peak, so consumers can distinguish a labeled dietary supplement from homemade recipes shared on social media. Despite its name, Soda Peak does not contain baking soda or honey.

Soda Peak is a dietary supplement. It is not a medication, its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Understanding the Honey Trick and Baking Soda Trick Searches

The phrase "honey trick for men" refers to a range of homemade drinks shared online rather than a single defined recipe. Common versions combine honey with warm water and one or more additional kitchen ingredients, such as baking soda, lemon juice, ginger, cinnamon or salt. Related searches include "what is the honey trick for men," "honey trick recipe for men" and "honey and baking soda trick."

A closely related set of searches, including "baking soda trick for men," "11 second baking soda trick," "baking soda trick for men step by step" and "horse soda trick recipe," generally describes drinks made by dissolving baking soda in water, sometimes with honey or gelatin added. These recipes are typically presented online as natural approaches to men's energy or vitality.

No controlled human study has evaluated any of these recipes as a men's wellness intervention. Their ingredients also carry practical considerations. One teaspoon of baking soda contains about 1,259 mg of sodium, more than half of the 2,300 mg daily limit generally recommended for adults (FDA: Sodium in Your Diet ). Taking too much baking soda can disturb the body's electrolyte and acid balance (MedlinePlus: Baking Soda Overdose ). Honey adds sugar and calories and should never be given to infants under 12 months old because of the risk of infant botulism.

Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers that a number of pre-packaged honey products marketed to men for vitality enhancement have been found to contain undeclared prescription drug ingredients Products that do not list every ingredient on the label warrant particular caution.

Why Interest in Viral Men's Wellness Recipes Has Grown

Short-form videos and social media posts have made home remedies easy to discover and share. Recipes described as natural, inexpensive and quick to prepare tend to spread rapidly, particularly when presented with simple step-by-step instructions. For many men, these recipes appear to offer a private first step before speaking with a healthcare professional.

However, viral recipes vary widely from one source to another. Ingredient amounts are rarely consistent, preparation methods differ, and the claims attached to them are usually based on anecdote rather than research. Ingredients that are familiar in the kitchen, such as baking soda, can still present concerns when consumed regularly or in larger amounts, especially for people who are watching their sodium intake or taking medication.

How Soda Peak Differs From Homemade Honey and Baking Soda Recipes

Soda Peak is not a version of the honey trick or the baking soda trick. The main differences are in format and labeling. Homemade recipes have no fixed formula, while Soda Peak lists its ingredients on a Supplement Facts panel with a defined serving of one gummy per day. A teaspoon of baking soda contains roughly 1,259 mg of sodium, whereas a Soda Peak gummy lists 4 mg. A tablespoon of honey contains about 17 g of sugar, while each gummy lists 3 g of added sugar.

Neither the homemade recipes nor the finished Soda Peak formula have been evaluated in a published clinical trial. SodaPeak states that its aim is to give consumers a clearly labeled product with consistent serving information, so that they and their healthcare providers can review exactly what is being taken.

Understanding the Soda Peak Formulation

Soda Peak Gummies are presented as a labeled alternative for men who prefer a defined daily serving over mixing ingredients at home. According to the Supplement Facts panel, each gummy provides the following:

Supplement Facts and Nutritional Information

Each gummy contains 10 calories, 3 g of total sugar (including 3 g of added sugar), 4 mg of sodium, and 5 mg of caffeine. The proprietary blend is 82 mg, equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders.

The serving size is one gummy, with 30 servings per container.

Other ingredients listed on the label are corn syrup, cane sugar, water, apple pectin, sorbitol liquid, natural flavors, citric acid and sodium citrate dihydrate. The label states that the product is assembled in the USA and produced in a GMP facility.

Because the active ingredients are listed as a proprietary blend, the label identifies which ingredients are present but does not disclose the individual amount of each, apart from caffeine. A complete evaluation of the formulation would require those individual quantities as well as details about extract preparation and standardization.

The Nine Listed Ingredients and Their Research Context

The ingredients in Soda Peak have different histories of traditional use, and the amount of human research varies considerably between them. The information below concerns individual ingredients, not the finished Soda Peak formula, and should not be read as evidence that the product produces any specific outcome.

Muira Puama Extract

Muira puama is associated with traditional herbal practices in the Brazilian Amazon and has historically been discussed in connection with men's vitality. Scientific research remains limited, and most available human studies are small or decades old.

Maca Extract

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is an Andean root with a long history as a food. Several small studies have examined maca in relation to self-reported physical well-being and energy, with mixed results. Study sizes and preparations vary, which limits the strength of conclusions.

Catuaba Extract

Catuaba is a name applied to the bark of several Brazilian trees used in traditional herbal tonics. Because the name does not always refer to a single species, botanical identification matters. Human research is very limited.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract provides catechins and naturally occurring caffeine. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health notes that liver problems have been reported in rare cases, mainly with concentrated extracts.

Caffeine

Soda Peak lists 5 mg of caffeine per gummy, a small amount compared with a typical cup of coffee. The FDA states that 400 mg per day is not generally associated with negative effects for most adults, although sensitivity varies.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an herb used in Ayurvedic practice. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that short-term use appears to be well tolerated, while also describing rare reports of liver injury and possible effects on thyroid hormones.

L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid found in protein-containing foods and is used by the body to produce nitric oxide, which is involved in normal blood vessel function. Research in men's health has typically used gram-level amounts, considerably more than the total size of the Soda Peak blend. L-arginine may interact with blood pressure medications and nitrates.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese practice. Studies in healthy men have generally not shown meaningful changes in testosterone levels, and small studies on self-reported well-being have produced mixed findings.

Horny Goat Weed Extract

Horny goat weed (Epimedium) is a traditional Chinese herb containing icariin, a compound that has been examined mainly in laboratory and animal research. High-quality human evidence is limited.

Suggested Use

The Soda Peak label directs adults to take one gummy once daily as a dietary supplement, or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional. Additional label instructions include:



Do not exceed the suggested serving.

Store at room temperature, 59 to 86 degrees F (15 to 30 degrees C), with the bottle tightly closed.

Keep out of reach of children. Do not use it if the seal under the cap is broken or missing.

Dietary supplements of this type are generally intended for consistent use over several weeks to months, and individual responses vary. Many of the ingredient studies referenced above ran for 8 to 12 weeks.

Safety and Responsible Use

The Soda Peak label advises consumers who are taking medications or have a medical condition to consult a doctor before use, and to discontinue use and consult a doctor if any adverse reaction occurs. Based on the listed ingredients, the following considerations are relevant:



Blood pressure and heart health: L-arginine may lower blood pressure, and caffeine can increase heart rate. Men with cardiovascular conditions should speak with a doctor first.

Nitrates and prescription medications: Men taking nitrates, vitality support medication, blood pressure medication, blood thinners, thyroid medication or diabetes medication should seek medical advice before use.

Liver and thyroid: Ashwagandha and concentrated green tea extract have been associated with rare cases of liver injury, and ashwagandha may affect thyroid function. Caffeine: Total daily caffeine from coffee, tea, energy drinks and other supplements should be considered.

Changes in energy, stamina or physical performance can be associated with underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure or diabetes. A medical evaluation is recommended for persistent symptoms, rather than relying on a supplement or a home recipe alone. General guidance on choosing supplements is available from the NCCIH (NCCIH: Using Dietary Supplements Wisely ).

Evaluating Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplements

Multi-ingredient supplements such as Soda Peak combine botanicals, amino acids and caffeine in a single serving. Consumers comparing these products, or comparing them with homemade honey and baking soda recipes, may find the following questions useful:



Does the label list every ingredient, and are individual amounts disclosed?

How much caffeine or sodium does each serving provide?

Has the finished product, rather than its individual ingredients, been studied?

Does the product avoid claims to treat or cure a medical condition? Are the company's refund terms and contact details clearly stated?

No clinical trial on the finished Soda Peak formula has been published. Research on individual ingredients provides context but does not establish the effect of the combined product.

Availability and Guarantee

Soda Peak Gummies are sold through the official website, with BuyGoods acting as the retailer. At the time of this release, Soda Peak was listed at $79 per bottle for a two-bottle package, $69 per bottle for a three-bottle package and $49 per bottle for a six-bottle package, in US dollars. Prices may change.

According to the company, orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are not satisfied after at least 30 days of continuous use can contact customer service at... or +1 (855) 889-3137. Full terms are available on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the honey trick for men?

It is a general name for homemade drinks made with honey, warm water and sometimes baking soda, lemon or other ingredients. There is no standard recipe, and no controlled human study has evaluated it.

What is the baking soda trick or horse soda trick?

These names describe homemade drinks made by dissolving baking soda in water, sometimes with honey or gelatin. Baking soda is high in sodium, and there is no research supporting these recipes for men's wellness.

Does Soda Peak contain honey or baking soda?

No. Soda Peak is a gummy dietary supplement containing a nine-ingredient proprietary blend. It contains 4 mg of sodium per gummy and no honey.

Is Soda Horse Peak the same as Soda Peak?

Yes. Soda Horse Peak and SodaPeak are common searches for Soda Peak Gummies, whose label features a horse emblem.

What are the Soda Peak ingredients?

Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, Ashwagandha, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris and Horny Goat Weed Extract, in an 82 mg proprietary blend.

How is Soda Peak taken?

The label directs one gummy once daily, or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional.

Is Soda Peak approved by the FDA?

No. The FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they are sold. Soda Peak is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Where can I read Soda Peak reviews?

Consumers looking for Soda Peak gummies reviews should consider independent sources, review the label and ingredient research, and remember that individual experiences vary.

About SodaPeak

SodaPeak is the maker of Soda Peak Gummies, a once-daily dietary supplement gummy for adult men containing an 82 mg proprietary blend of Muira Puama, maca, Catuaba, green tea extract, caffeine, ashwagandha, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris and horny goat weed. The product is distributed for Instituto Experience, Lakeland, Florida, is assembled in the USA in a GMP facility, and is sold through the official Soda Peak website.





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Soda Peak Gummies Publishes Guide to the Honey Trick for Men, Baking SodaPeak Ingredients, and Complete Fact