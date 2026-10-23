Scaling Up Honors Five Coaches At Annual Coaches Summit With 2026 Coach Awards

2026 Scaling Up Coaches Award Winners

Claire Mula named Coach of the Year; four more coaches recognized for innovation, community, and impact

- Jason Wells, President & COODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scaling Up, a global business coaching company helping leaders build mid-market companies that scale, announced the winners of its annual Coach Awards, presented on October 13 at the Coaches Annual Summit in Dallas, Texas. Claire Mula of Sydney, Australia, was named Coach of the Year, joined by four fellow honorees."Our coaches are the heart of Scaling Up. These five show what that looks like. They have made our network such a strong, supportive place for everyone. Congratulations to all of them, and thank you," said Jason Wells, President & COO of Scaling Up.Coach of the Year Award: Claire MulaThe Coach of the Year Award recognizes a coach who exemplifies what it means to be a Scaling Up Coach. Claire Mula of Sydney, Australia, made a substantial commitment to the Oceania Confab and CEO Summit and helped host the Oceania Coach calls. Fellow coaches say she raised the profile of the Scaling Up brand across her region, selflessly and for the good of everyone.Commitment to Community Award: Chuck KocherThe Commitment to Community Award honors the coach who best embodies the spirit of the community. It is given in memory of Scaling Up Certified Coach George Morris, who shared his time, thinking, and tools with anyone who needed them. Chuck Kocher of Denver, CO, has mentored and trained hundreds of coaches, helps in group sessions and one-on-ones, and serves on the Scaling Up Coach Advisory Board. Fellow coaches say he approaches the community with a learner's mindset and an abundance mentality, and steps in whenever anyone asks.Innovator Award: Jeff DonaldsonThe Innovator Award recognizes a coach who is pushing the boundaries of what great coaching can look like. Jeff Donaldson of Boulder, CO, loves to geek out on the latest tech and tools and is just as willing to share what's working. Fellow coaches describe his AI demonstrations, from meeting summaries to coach training, as game changers.Make Coaching Fun Award: Brian KeeganThe Make Coaching Fun Award goes to a coach who shows that meaningful work and a great time aren't mutually exclusive. Brian Keegan of Dublin, Ireland, lifts the energy of any room, from client workshops to gatherings of coaches. One coach called him "a very cheerful leprechaun." His humor makes hard conversations easier, and he contributes great tools like the Exit Workshop. And yes, he has a goat.Rising Star Award: Marty KingThe Rising Star Award recognizes a newer community member who is already making an impact. Marty King of Boca Raton, FL, has shared his AI expertise with fellow coaches early and often, generously investing his time to show what's possible in their practices and with clients. One coach called his presentations "truly priceless and game changing."About Scaling UpScaling Up is a global business coaching company helping leaders build mid-market companies that scale. Its world-renowned Scaling Up MethodologyTM aligns leadership teams around Four Decisions: People, Strategy, Execution, and Cash, to strengthen performance and drive sustainable, profitable growth. Practical resources, including the One-Page Strategic Plan, help teams turn strategic priorities into focused action and measurable results.The Scaling Up Coaches Community brings together nearly 300 experienced business coaches worldwide. Combining firsthand leadership experience with a proven framework, these coaches help entrepreneurs and executive teams navigate the challenges of growth, build accountability, and develop the people and operating discipline needed to scale their businesses with confidence.Media ContactAnna Broome,...###

Anna Broome

Scaling Up

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Scaling Up Honors Five Coaches at Annual Coaches Summit with 2026 Coach Awards News Provided By Scaling Up October 23, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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