J&N Install And Pioneer Stone Win National Hardscape Award For Babcock Ranch B Street Commercial Project

Pioneer Stone

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Florida-based installation and manufacturing companies recognized for excellence in adhered thin veneer craftsmanship and collaboration

- Jason BakerDAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J&N Install and Pioneer Stone have earned national recognition at the 2026 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards, winning the "Adhered Thin Veneers – Commercial category for their collaborative project,“When Collaboration Matters!” at Babcock Ranch, Florida.Announced October 22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the award celebrates excellence in hardscape design, production, installation, and craftsmanship. The winning project brought together J&N Install as the installation contractor, Pioneer Stone as the stone veneer manufacturer, and BDG Architects as the project designer.The 2026 HNA Awards featured 135 project submissions from 25 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces, representing more than 2.2 million square feet of hardscape work. The recognition places the Babcock Ranch project among the year's leading commercial hardscape achievements.A Winning Partnership Built on Quality and CollaborationThe award underscores the value of close coordination between manufacturing, design, and installation. By combining Pioneer Stone's manufactured stone veneer products with J&N Install's installation expertise, the project demonstrates how quality materials and skilled execution can come together to deliver an outstanding finished result.“This award is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team and a testament to what can happen when stunning design, quality manufacturing and exceptional installation work hand in hand,” said Jason Baker, Operations Director.“We are proud to see a Florida project recognized on a national stage, and we congratulate everyone at J&N Install, Pioneer Stone, and BDG Architects who contributed to this achievement.”Strengthening Florida's Construction IndustryPioneer Stone manufactures stone veneer products in Davenport, Florida, serving builders, contractors, distributors, and other construction professionals. J&N Install provides stone veneer and brick installation services, helping bring architectural designs to life across Florida.Together, the companies offer complementary capabilities that connect material production with professional installation. Their collaboration supports a streamlined approach to commercial construction, with an emphasis on product quality, dependable coordination, and installation craftsmanship.For Florida builders and developers, the award also highlights the capabilities of local companies delivering projects that compete with the best in the national brick and stone veneer industry.“This recognition reflects the dedication of the people behind the work and our commitment to delivering quality at every stage of a project,” Baker added.“We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to serve not only Florida's construction industry but are prepared for scale and serve on a National level.”About Pioneer StonePioneer Stone is a Florida-based manufacturer of manufactured stone veneer products for residential and commercial applications. Operating from Davenport, Florida, the company serves construction professionals with a range of stone veneer profiles and colors designed to complement diverse architectural styles. Formerly J&N Stone, Pioneer Stone has been in business for over 50 years.Website:About J&N InstallJ&N Install is a Florida-based stone veneer and brick installation company serving builders, developers, and construction professionals. The company specializes in professional installation services for residential and commercial construction projects.Website:About the Hardscape North America AwardsThe Hardscape North America Awards recognize outstanding hardscape projects and the contractors, producers, and designers responsible for them. The program is produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association and the Natural Stone Institute.For the full list of 2026 winners and honorable mentions, visit:

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Pioneer Stone

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J&N Install and Pioneer Stone Win National Hardscape Award for Babcock Ranch B Street Commercial Project News Provided By Pioneer Stone October 23, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Social Media



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