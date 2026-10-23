Promptcare Selected As In-Network Pharmacy For Qfitliatm (Fitusiran) To Treat Patients 12 Older With Hemophilia A And B

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PromptCare's Hemophilia Expertise Leads to Access to New Treatment Option for Patients

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PromptCare, a leading provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today the selection by Sanofi as an in-network specialty pharmacy for QfitliaTM (fitusiran), a unique treatment for patients with hemophilia A or B. The addition expands PromptCare's already comprehensive bleeding disorders offering and gives patients and prescribers another option backed by a team that has served the bleeding disorder community for decades.QfitliaTM is an FDA-approved treatment designed to reduce bleeding episodes in patients ages 12 and older with hemophilia A or B, with or without Factor VIII or IX inhibitors. PromptCare's inclusion in the QfitliaTM specialty pharmacy network expands access to this important therapy through a provider with decades of experience caring for patients with bleeding disorders."Being selected by Sanofi as an in-network specialty pharmacy for QfitliaTM reflects the trust we've earned through decades of dedicated service to the bleeding disorders community, as well as our capabilities in comprehensive specialty care for highly complex and chronic conditions," says Jacob Cooper, President of PromptCare's Specialty Pharmacy and Infusion Division. "Our team understands the complexities of managing hemophilia patients and the importance of connecting them with innovative treatment options. We're proud to build on our longstanding expertise and help bring this therapy to patients."This selection further strengthens PromptCare's comprehensive bleeding disorders program and differentiated offering for limited distribution networks and reinforces its commitment to advancing patient access, supporting treatment adherence, and delivering exceptional care.For more information about receiving QfitliaTM therapy and support through PromptCare, call 866-451-8804.###About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex, chronic, and rare conditions live their fullest life. To learn more, visit promptcare.

Holly Rohleder

PromptCare, Inc.

+1 913-626-9707

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PromptCare selected as In-Network Pharmacy for QfitliaTM (fitusiran) to Treat Patients 12 Older with Hemophilia A and B News Provided By PromptCare, Inc. October 23, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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