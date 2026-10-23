Boostlingo Announces Beta Of Boostlingo Translate For Document Translation

Existing customers can request and manage document translations in the same platform as interpretation, with general availability planned for Q1 2027.

- Brian D'Agostino, Co-Founder and Chief Product Strategy OfficerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boostlingo today announced the beta of Boostlingo Translate, bringing document translation into the platform its customers already use for interpretation. The beta opened in late September and is available to all existing Boostlingo customers, with general availability planned for Q1 2027.Previously, Boostlingo customers requested document translations by submitting a form on the website. Quotes, approvals, and status updates were handled via email, and completed files were delivered outside the platform. For language program managers at hospital systems, school districts, and other organizations, that meant coordinating interpretation and translation through separate processes.With Boostlingo Translate, customers can upload documents, review and approve quotes, track request status, and download completed translations without leaving the platform.“We see a future where organizations can manage all of their language access needs through a single platform,” said Brian D'Agostino, Co-Founder and Chief Product Strategy Officer at Boostlingo.“Translations are an important part of that vision. Bringing it alongside interpretation helps us build a more connected and accessible way for customers to deliver language access services.”During the beta, Boostlingo Translate generates quotes automatically for text-based files, including DOCX and TXT. Requests for other supported file types receive quotes with assistance from Boostlingo's Language Access team.For Language Service Providers (LSPs) that run translation through their own translation management system (TMS), Boostlingo Translate works alongside it. The TMS remains at the center of their translation business, and Boostlingo Translate provides a backstop to fill gaps when needed.Gaps in written language support remain. A 2025 study published in BMC Health Services Research found that only 8% of patients with a non-English language preference at one hospital received discharge instructions in their preferred language.“A patient receiving discharge instructions or a parent receiving a school notice needs information they can understand and act on,” said Caroline Remer, VP of Language Operations at Boostlingo.“Our customers have to coordinate the translation as well as the delivery of those documents. Bringing requests, approvals, and status updates together makes that work easier to manage.”Existing Boostlingo customers can join the beta by contacting their Account Manager.To learn more about Boostlingo Translate, visit .

Morgan Lierley

Boostlingo

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Boostlingo Announces Beta of Boostlingo Translate for Document Translation News Provided By Boostlingo October 23, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, Manufacturing



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