Paul Padda To Receive Sabalas Vegas Lifetime Achievement Award At October 24 Gala

Paul Padda

SABA–Las Vegas will honor Paul Padda with its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bollywood Night Gala on Sat, Oct 24, at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The South Asian Bar Association of Las Vegas (SABA–Las Vegas) will present Paul Padda with its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bollywood Night Gala on Saturday, October 24, at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.Padda, a former federal prosecutor and founder of Paul Padda Law, PLLC, helped establish SABA–Las Vegas in 2019 and served as its founding board chair. His firm's Community Justice Fellowship with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada funds the salary of a new graduate of UNLV's Boyd School of Law interested in public service, helping provide legal representation to people who might otherwise face the legal system alone.“Receiving this award is an honor,” said Padda.“I endeavor to be a voice for the voiceless and to show young lawyers that there are no shortcuts to hard work. How we treat people matters. I am reminded of the words often attributed to Maya Angelou: 'People will never forget how you made them feel.”“Congratulations to Paul Padda on receiving SABA–Las Vegas's 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Judge Tina Talim, SABA's judicial liaison.“We look forward to honoring his impact and presenting him SABA's Lifetime Achievement Award at our October 24 gala.”The gala will also recognize SABA–Las Vegas scholarship recipients.About Paul Padda LawPaul Padda Law, PLLC, a leading personal injury and federal litigation firm led by former federal prosecutor Paul Padda. For more information, visit .

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Paul Padda to Receive SABA–Las Vegas Lifetime Achievement Award at October 24 Gala News Provided By Adtack October 23, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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