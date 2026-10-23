Stanton Optical Breaks New Ground In Conway, SC

Stanton Optical Conway (SC) Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs.

Expanded clinical services include Dry Eye Screenings and Dry Eye Therapy

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 2676-A Church St, Conway, SC 29526

- Daniel StantonCONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- (October 19, 2026) – Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 2676-A Church St. This is Stanton Optical's 16th location in South Carolina, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide.Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule-walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 unique frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone-with value-driven offers like our 2-Pair Bundles starting at $79, plus a FREE eye exam*.“At Stanton Optical, every new store is a reflection of the mission I started this company with nearly two decades ago-to make eye care affordable and accessible for everyone, no matter where they live or what their budget is,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO.“We're not just expanding-we're making it easier for more people to see clearly, feel confident, and live better. That's what matters most.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Hi-tech optical equipment allows for an overall eye health assessment and early detection of common eye diseases. Advanced services include optical coherence tomography and free dry eye screenings and treatment options. Comprehensive eye care accessible to every patient in one convenient visit.Stanton Optical Unveils a New Store DesignThe eyewear shopping experience is evolving. Stanton's reimagined modern store features a bright, inviting atmosphere that seamlessly guides customers from the eye exam process to frame selection and order pick up. The new concept prioritizes accessibility and comfort with:- Spacious frame displays where customers can have fun discovering new styles.- Comfortable seating zones that make the shopping journey relaxed and enjoyable.- Kid-friendly interactive area designed to keep children engaged and entertained.Our new store design reflects our commitment to making eye care easy for every customer.Store Location & HoursAddress: 2676-A Church St, Conway, SC 29526Landmarks: Less than 4 miles from the Conway Riverwalk; walkable from other major retailers.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(843) 353-3361 |About Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states, the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.

Suzanne Garcia

Now Optics

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Same-day Glasses + Eye Exam*

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stanton Optical breaks new ground in Conway, SC News Provided By Now Optics October 23, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.