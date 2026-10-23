Sharjah Al Yarmouk Revamp Completed Ahead Of Schedule What's New In Neighbourhood?

Residents and visitors in Sharjah's Al Yarmouk now have upgraded roads, organised parking and new recreational spaces following the completion of a major neighbourhood redevelopment in seven and a half months ahead of its original one-year contractual deadline.

Sharjah Municipality said the project covered 185,000 square metres and included 4,160 paid parking spaces, 53 roads and a new 5,400sqm park. Dedicated motorcycle parking was also introduced as part of the development.

Although the original contract allowed one year, the team adopted an accelerated eight-month work schedule and completed the project in seven and a half months. To limit disruption, the neighbourhood was divided into seven work zones, allowing construction to proceed in phases while parts of the area remained accessible to residents and shop owners.

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The works were carried out under the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve infrastructure and daily life for residents and visitors.

Engineer Faisal Al Mulla, director of the municipality's Public Services Department and head of the project team, said advance planning and coordination between government entities helped deliver the improvements ahead of schedule.

The 4,160 paid parking spaces were constructed and prepared along roadsides and in internal open areas. Al Mulla said the facilities were intended to make it easier to find designated spaces and reduce random parking. The project also provided dedicated motorcycle parking across the area for the first time.

Another 36 plots, covering approximately 31,000 square metres, were cleaned and levelled. Some were allocated for smart parking area, while others were designated for school buses.

Road works included the construction of 53 roads stretching approximately nine kilometres and covering 56,876 square metres, alongside the development and maintenance of 2,320 metres of internal roads.

The project also included 41 lanes, pathways and pedestrian pavements covering more than 31,320 square metres.

The improvements aim to make movement through the neighbourhood easier and improve connections between its buildings and public facilities, Al Mulla said.

A new 5,400sqm park provides a shaded children's play area, a football pitch and seating for visitors. It also includes an office for security and park supervision.

A second, smaller park was designed around an existing old ghaf tree, preserving it within the layout. With a children's play area and family seating, the park adds another communal space for residents.

The municipality also planted 280 sea hibiscus trees, along with other flowering species, beside the main roads. Existing landscaped areas were maintained as part of efforts to increase greenery and improve the neighbourhood's appearance.

Beyond roads and parking, the redevelopment included electricity, water and gas lines, telecommunications networks and sewage systems. Sewage and rainwater drainage networks were completed across a combined length of 14,800 metres.

Al Mulla said the works also focused on organising utility routes and improving rainwater drainage as part of creating a safer and more sustainable urban environment.

Building façades were another part of the neighbourhood upgrade. A specialised municipal team covered more than 535 buildings, with maintenance permits issued for 231 buildings. Permits for modifying and maintaining façades were provided free of charge to ease the process for property owners.

The initiative facilitated repainting and the removal of features that detracted from the area's appearance, while preserving its aesthetic character.

The municipality installed 227 energy-efficient streetlights and placed 32 benches along pedestrian pavements. An integrated camera surveillance system was also introduced to strengthen security and safety across the area.

A fully equipped municipal inspectors' base was completed on a plot allocated under the Sharjah Ruler's directives. Inspectors will use the facility for field duties involving cleanliness, building façades, shop signs and the neighbourhood's overall appearance.

The redevelopment was delivered with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Department of Public Works, Sharjah Police, and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

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